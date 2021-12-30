600 cars in line at COVID-19 testing site in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The latest COVID-19 surge in Missouri has residents scrambling to get tested, but having difficulty finding a place to do it.

Urgent care centers, pharmacies, and other places offering COVID-19 tests are struggling to keep up with demand. In the small eastern Missouri city of Winfield, a state-sponsored site had been, until recently, administering about 50 tests per week.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that by 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour after the site opened, 600 cars were waiting in line. The traffic backup was so bad that police and city officials closed the site due to safety concerns.

