Environment

FORECAST: Cloudy, rain showers possible

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers will be possible in the afternoon with mild temps. Technical Discussion: Clouds Stick Around...

www.wfsb.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

We Could See Accumulating Snow and Bitter Cold Wind Chills in This Week

Well, our winter has been incredibly mild so far. Of course, that's not to say that the we haven't experienced some tumultuous weather here in western Kentucky. We have. But our weather, with record highs in the 70s on Christmas Day and two different tornado outbreaks in the last three weeks, the last month has seemed more like something we'd experience in spring. Not winter.
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today, fewer showers expected tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the new year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. The airmass will slowly dry out and stabilize during the first half of the week, as the deepest moisture and troughing aloft lift slowly northeastward.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Cloudy skies, scattered showers and light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mostly cloudy conditions Monday with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands next weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Brighter weather on the way, then more than once chance for rain/snow!

A coastal storm that only brushed the Cape and Islands moves offshore this evening, as this happens cloud cover here in Connecticut erodes from west to east. Overnight, our sky becomes clear, and temperatures bottom out in the teens. If that’s not cold enough, the wind will remain up making it feel even chillier! By daybreak, the wind chill likely dips at times into the single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Couple Of Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be clear and cold for a couple of days before a lot of ups and downs in the forecast. Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low of 5 degrees. Wind chills will range from 0 to -10 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 22 degrees. Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees by Tuesday then drop Wednesday and Thursday as flurries arrive.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-AMFM

A frigid Monday morning starts a chilly week

Monday starts the week off with frigid temperatures through the week. WWLTV’s Alexandra Cranford says, “We start Monday with north wind and a light freeze in many spots. Morning temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s, but it feels…
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI

Community Policy