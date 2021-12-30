ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kanye West Surprises Model J Mulan at Her Birthday Party

By Mekishana Pierre‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West made model J Mulan's birthday a lot sweeter with a surprise appearance. An onlooker tells ET that the 44-year-old rapper showed up for the birthday bash at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas, "at around midnight" on Wednesday. "Kanye arrived with Justin Laboy and J Mulan...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Post, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
James Harden
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pharrell Williams
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Smokes On The Red Carpet At His Premiere As Kim Reunites With Kanye — Photo

A solo Pete Davidson lit up on the red carpet for his new show ‘The Freak Brothers’ while Kim Kardashian attended Virgil Abloh’s memorial along with ex Kanye West. Pete Davidson, 28, did his thing at the red carpet premiere for Freak Brothers in Los Angeles on December 6. Pete smoked a joint on the red carpet as he posed for photos. He looked the definition of chill in a white sweatsuit and red coat over top, along with striped pants, sunglasses, and a “Freak’n Easy” hat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

North West Just Showed Off Her Designer Handbag Collection on TikTok

At just 8 years old, North West owns more designer bags than most adult women ever will in their lifetime. This week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter treated her TikTok followers to a tour of her closet, and zoomed in on several shelves filled with her collection of four-figure (er, five-figure) handbags.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Her Birthday Party#Instagram#My Mf Birthday Party#Skims
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kanye West Is Still ‘Seeing’ Model Vinetria While Trying to Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may both be seeing new people, but West hasn’t given up his public pursuit of convincing Kardashian to reconcile with him and call off their divorce. Last week, Kardashian filed to become legally single, with a source telling Page Six that “she thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house.” West has been seeing model Vinetria while Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for the past month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kanye West Bought House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian Amidst Divorce

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is over, but are we ever reallllly done with keeping up with the ultra-famous family? They give us so much to talk about that we don’t even need the show these days (but brace yourself, Hulu subscribers, KUWTK 2.0 is coming). Kim Kardashian, in particular, is as busy as ever as she […] The post Kanye West Bought House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian Amidst Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, & Baby Sister Chicago, 3, Bond While Playing With Dolls In Adorable TikTok

Playtime! Kim Kardashian’s kiddos enjoyed their giant toy collection in a video on mom and daughter North’s joint TikTok. North West, 8, seemed like she was loving big sister duty while playing dolls with little sister Chicago, 3, on Dec. 13. North — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child — narrated the scene, leading the dolls from the family’s lavish Christmas tree to “the park”, which was just another well-decorated corner of the house. In the mirror, you could catch a glimpse of a smiling Chicago, who was all bundled up in her PJs. The dolls celebrated the end of their adventure by treating themselves to some Jolly Ranchers, which were promptly returned to the candy dish. “We’re having so much fun,” North wrote in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy