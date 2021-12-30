Snoqualmie Pass is back open with chains required except AWD/4WD – (Updated)
UPDATE: I-90 has been closed in both directions once from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT officials say that a collision involving hazardous material forced the closure. They do not have an estimated re-opening time in mind.
SNOQUALMIE PASS — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is now open after being closed since 4:30 am this morning.
Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.
Previously, the pass had been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Police report string of car prowls, Richland resident falls victim
- Home damaged by residential fire near Finley Middle School overnight
- ‘Still need to be cautious:’ BFHD warns of Omicron spread as WA hits record-breaking numbers
- Car bursts into flames after crash in Richland, one man transported to hospital with serious injuries
WATCH: First Alert Weather Forecast
Check mountain pass conditions and updates in Washington by clicking here.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0