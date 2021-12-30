ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Snoqualmie Pass is back open with chains required except AWD/4WD – (Updated)

By Briana Bermensolo
 4 days ago

UPDATE: I-90 has been closed in both directions once from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT officials say that a collision involving hazardous material forced the closure. They do not have an estimated re-opening time in mind.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass is now open after being closed since 4:30 am this morning.

Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

Previously, the pass had been closed from North Bend to Ellensburg.

Check mountain pass conditions and updates in Washington by clicking here.

