Law

Letter: Extra-judicial justice has always worked well, right?

By to the editor
Times Union
 4 days ago

I could not agree more with the suggestion in favor of what was described as “pro-American solutions to gun violence” (Letter, Dec. 16). What makes more sense than allowing more concealed weapons to be carried...

www.timesunion.com

The Bulletin

View from the Right: Justice prevails in Rittenhouse trial

Jury trials are expensive and inconvenient for the government, so in recent years a flood of misdemeanor and non-violent felonies has made their use in the justice system increasingly rare. Prosecutors use a host of techniques to nudge or even coerce the accused to accept a plea bargain rather than take their case to trial, including long pre-trial detentions, stacked charges potentially carrying many years of incarceration, and threats that non-compliance might result in prosecutions against the accused’s family members.
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Getting it right on Restorative Justice

As the prime sponsor of most of Colorado’s restorative justice legislation, I thank Carol McKinley for her Dec. 20 article in The Denver Gazette. She accurately highlighted the astounding 1% recidivism rate in Denver, and the commendable 97% and 85% success rates in Adams/Broomfield and Weld Counties. Significantly, she captured the power of face-to-face dialogue in which the victim describes the harm caused by the offense, the offender accepts accountability, and both agree to a plan to repair the harm which benefits both the community and the harmed party. As Colorado DA’s Brian Mason, Beth McCann and Michael Rourke have shown, restorative justice reduces recidivism, makes communities safer, and helps victims begin healing.
Daily Messenger

Letter: Masks and vaccines work

I just read the guest essay by Maria Bucci ("Mask mandate," Dec. 23) and want you to know my family and friends would have added their names in support of the essay. My daughter (vaccinated) is expecting my first grandchild. Do county officials care what happens to her and her unborn child should she get COVID? Do they care what happens to all the children in our county too young to be vaccinated? Do they care that my vaccination series is delayed due to medical treatment? My loved ones are not into Russian roulette, which is the game this virus plays.
Times Union

Different verdicts in self-defense

The right of self-defense, hailed by 18th-century British jurist William Blackstone as a “natural right of resistance and self-preservation,” and central to Supreme Court rulings that the Second Amendment protects individuals’ possession of firearms, was at the heart of recent trials that captivated the nation and culminated in starkly different verdicts.
York Dispatch Online

The right to refuse dangerous work

The massive tornadoes that struck in mid-December claimed the lives of more than a dozen workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois and the Mayfield candle factory in Kentucky. Some of the surviving workers said their requests to leave were met with threats of termination. None of this should have...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Protecting our rights

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent commentary promised that government’s infringement on our rights will “not go unchecked” by his party. This is rich, coming from a leader within the party whose members recently and vigorously tried to disenfranchise 81 million voters and whose party is actively trying to steer the U.S. into an authoritarian kleptocracy.
Fauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Kathleen Davies deserves the 'right to try'

It is hard to believe the extent to which Fauquier Hospital administrators went to prevent a terminally ill COVID patient her legal right to try the drug, Ivermectin. Kathleen Davies has been on a ventilator since Nov. 3. As her son stated, “She’s on her deathbed.” . And...
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Salon

Congressional whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee is letting Capitol Police off the hook

U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman departs at the conclusion of a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021, in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
