Letter: Extra-judicial justice has always worked well, right?

As the prime sponsor of most of Colorado’s restorative justice legislation, I thank Carol McKinley for her Dec. 20 article in The Denver Gazette. She accurately highlighted the astounding 1% recidivism rate in Denver, and the commendable 97% and 85% success rates in Adams/Broomfield and Weld Counties. Significantly, she captured the power of face-to-face dialogue in which the victim describes the harm caused by the offense, the offender accepts accountability, and both agree to a plan to repair the harm which benefits both the community and the harmed party. As Colorado DA’s Brian Mason, Beth McCann and Michael Rourke have shown, restorative justice reduces recidivism, makes communities safer, and helps victims begin healing.
