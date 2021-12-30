ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rodgers Ready for Vikings, Old Man Winter

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How good is Aaron Rodgers in December and January?

Even Old Man Winter barely stands a chance.

In games played at Lambeau Field, Rodgers boasts a regular-season record of 26-4 with 65 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 112.0 passer rating. One of those losses came in the 2018 finale vs. Detroit, when he suffered a concussion on the opening series.

Old Man Winter got some muscles and fangs for Christmas, and he’s eager to show them off on Sunday night. When the Packers ring in the new year against the Minnesota Vikings, the weather might be downright frightful. The forecast: A blustery high of 13 and a low of 0.

According to Pete Petoniak of Green Bay television station WLUK and Luke Sampe from Green Bay TV station WFRV, the temperature for the 7:20 p.m. kickoff will be about 7 with a wind chill around minus-10. It will only get colder as the night progresses.

“The colder, the better,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

Games with this magnitude of cold are rare. Since Rodgers took over at quarterback in 2008, there have been only six games league-wide with a kickoff temperature of 7 or colder, according to Stathead. Three of those involved the Packers. They lost all three: home vs. Houston and at Chicago in 2008 and against San Francisco in the 2013 playoffs.

King Returns from Packers’ COVID List

Most of the players league-wide who have tested positive for COVID, especially those during the massive Omicron wave, have been asymptomatic. Not Kenny Clark.

Dec 30, 2021

Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Cobb Returns

Barely one month after sustaining a core-muscle injury that required surgery, Randall Cobb was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced on Thursday.

Dec 30, 2021

Adams Goes from ‘Bust’ to Potential Bust

“To see that he acknowledges it at that level, there’s really not any words I can put together to say how much it means to me,” Davante Adams said of Aaron Rodgers' praise.

Dec 30, 2021

Making it a bit warmer, Rodgers is 3-3 when it’s 14 or colder. He’s won his last three starts under those circumstances: 30-27 at Chicago on Dec. 18, 2016, when it was 11 at kickoff, 38-13 over the Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, when it was 14, and 21-13 vs. Chicago on Dec. 15, 2019, when it was 11. His passer ratings in those games were 87.0, 125.2 and 78.2, respectively.

“It’s about keeping your head and your hands warm when the weather dips below 10,” Rodgers said. “I think the sweet spot where it’s not as big of a deal is probably between 32 and 10. When it gets below 10, then the ball definitely becomes a little bit slicker, but we’ve had a lot of success over the years throwing it in this type of environment. It’s about keeping your hands warm and your head warm, and then not just sitting on that heated bench for too long because the difference between being super-warm on the bench and being cold on the field is a little drastic, so you’ve got to watch that.”

Playing in the cold should be an advantage for the Packers, though perhaps not against Minnesota on Sunday. While the Vikings play their games inside U.S. Bank Stadium, they live in the elements and practice outdoors. That daily acclimatization is the why a 30-degree day in December feels like Bermuda while a 30-degree day in October feels like Antarctica.

But, as anyone who lives in a northern climate can attest, everything is more difficult when it’s cold.

“You’ve just got to block out more so the pain, deal with the dexterity,” receiver Davante Adams said. “There’s a few things that kind of creep in that physically change for you. It’s not just about the mental. It’s tougher to adjust to a ball when it’s that cold. It’s just like talking when it’s cold outside. You have trouble getting some certain words out, so imagine that’s catching a ball that’s 60 yards in the air. The last cold one we had was the Bears here in ’19. I think that was the last one other than the Bears in ’16 in Chicago. That was probably the worst one I’ve been part of. Just lock in, make the grab, deal with the pain.”

Oddly, the Packers have not been a good team when it’s been really cold. Going back to 2000, they are 1-5 in games with a kickoff temperature of 10 or less, like it figures to be on Sunday night. Their only win? It wasn’t with Rodgers. And it wasn’t with Brett Favre. It was with Matt Flynn against Atlanta in 2013, a 22-21 comeback on a 9-degree day.

Rodgers’ recent success suggests he’s adapted over the years. Despite the slick ball and limited dexterity, he says the cold is an advantage to the offense.

“For the most part, the colder it is, the slower the rush and the offense can have an advantage, especially on a field that could be slick based on the elements,” Rodgers said. “And the homefield advantage that we have with our crowd and being at home and not having to travel is a big deal. It’s all those things. The weather is a part of it. The crowd is obviously a big part of it. The footing is a part of it. If you can handle the elements like we’ve handled it for the most part over the years, I think it gives us an advantage.”

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
NFL
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

On Saturday, ESPN’s Field Yates showed the guest list for Week 17 of the Manning Cast SNL-style. With Monday night possibly being Ben Roethlisberger’s last home start as a Pittsburgh Steeler, the list includes some faces you’d expect. Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt LaFleur gives hint about Packers’ Week 18 playing time plans

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, which means they have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18 if they choose to go that route. Aaron Rodgers and company almost certainly will not play the entire game, but it sounds like they will see some action.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Man Winter#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Wluk#Green Bay Tv#Wfrv#Stathead#Covid#Omicron
The Spun

1 Team Named Most Likely Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Coming into the 2021 season, it felt like Rodgers would be departing Green Bay following the year. However, things have gone extremely well for the Packers this season and Rodgers seems to be enjoying himself. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers back in Green Bay for another season in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers hoping for 1 change when Packers host playoff game

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. That means they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is hoping for better weather this year than the Packers had a year ago. Of course, his definition of better would be worse for the average person.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Antonio Brown leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on team

Antonio Brown has dramatically left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on his team during their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.The controversial wide receiver, who played a part in the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season, pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads and ran down the tunnel as his team trailed in the third quarter at the MetLife Stadium.The circumstances surrounding the matter were not clear but head coach Bruce Arians said after the Buccaneers rallied to win 28-24 that Brown was no longer part of his plans.BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown:...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL: Why Nobody Can Fool Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he embarks on his quest for his 4th MVP and 2nd Super Bowl. For his entire career teams have tried to fool him with pressure, exotic coverages or anything else they can scheme up, but time and time again Rodgers is just too good. Why has he still managed to see THIS much success at the age of 37?
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
NBC Sports

Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

For the second time in Sunday’s slate of games, an NFL official has had to exit a contest. In the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings, umpire Fred Bryan bent over and then went to the Packers’ sideline to be examined in Green Bay’s medical tent.
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
864
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy