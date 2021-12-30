ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Assistant State Attorney crashes through fence, arrested for DUI, says FHP

By Kimber Collins, Summer Poole
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Florida woman was arrested for an alleged DUI after crashing through two fences and ending up in a backyard.

Cassie Kayla Reed, 35, an assistant state attorney for homicide and major crimes in Florida, was allegedly driving a 2018 black Audi when troopers found her in the backyard. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), based on the odor coming from Reed and “other indicators” the troopers suspected alcohol was involved and began an investigation for a DUI.

DUI charge for woman allegedly driving wrong way on I-10

Based on the evidence the troopers gathered, they arrested Reed for a DUI crash with property damage.

FHP says a passenger in the vehicle tried to hide a Budweiser can from troopers on the scene.

The incident occurred off Sherwood Drive at 101 Hands Cove Lane near the Poquito Boat Ramp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 379

monica
4d ago

She is so lucky to be alive and also not have killed an innocent person! She could have easily called Uber for a ride home after drinking. I realize it’s a case of very poor judgment. But, she is obligated to be held to a higher standard because of her position as an assistant state attorney . Only 35 years old. I hate to say it, but, perhaps she should be fired or demoted for her misjudgment and go to rehab for her drinking. I can’t imagine how she would be respected to prosecute anyone for major crime or homicide.

Reply(50)
114
Freya 10/31
4d ago

Sorry but I have no sympathy for her. To many innocent people die as a result of uncaring drunk drivers. If your going to drink Don’t Drive!!! Why is that hard to understand??

Reply(14)
79
A T
4d ago

Well everyone makes mistakes but I hope that the law is as hard or even harder on her because in her line of work she should be setting good examples and not risking her life or other people life and her job

Reply(15)
31
