The Rock Reacts To Vin Diesel Saying He Wants Him To Return For Fast & Furious Finale

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock has previously spoken publicly about his feud with Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel as they had a feud a few years ago. The former WWE Champion did not have any scenes in The Fate of The Furious with Diesel and shared a social media post about some of...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Everything to Know About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's Feud Over the Years

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been as turbulent as any action sequence in the Fast franchise. In a CNN interview published on Wednesday, Johnson addressed a November Instagram post by Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the franchise, in which Diesel, 54, publicly asked Johnson to return to the hit movie series.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Dwayne Johnson was ‘very surprised’ by Vin Diesel’s demanding Instagram post

There’s been a split in the family. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is done with the Fast and Furious franchise, making the break quite clear in a new interview with CNN. The interview starts with Johnson taking stock of 2021, and he had a more successful year than most. Production wrapped on Black Adam back in July, a second season of Young Rock is coming, and his tequila business is selling hundreds of thousands of bottles mainly through social media, where Johnson is the most followed American man on Instagram. And that’s not even taking into account Red Notice, a movie which achieved eye-popping numbers on Netflix, despite middling reviews.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Fatherly

Wow. The Rock Shuts Down Vin Diesel Real Hard

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has addressed the public social media invite Vin Diesel shared in November inviting The Rock to re-join the Fast & Furious franchise for its final movie. The Rock’s response isn’t surprising, but it likely didn’t go the way Vin had hoped. Back in...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Dwayne Johnson Says There’s “No Chance” Of Him Returning To The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Dwayne Johnson, known to the Fast & Furious family as Hobbs, is taking a more public stance on whether or not he will be reprising his role in the billion-dollar franchise. In a recent interview with CNN, Johnson shared that he spoke to Vin Diesel privately back in June, stating that he would not appear in F10.  “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson stated. “I privately spoke with my partners...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Vanity Fair#Cnn#Universal
Popculture

Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Feud, Explained

There are nine Fast & Furious movies, one spinoff, an animated TV show and other franchise media, yet for some fans the most thrilling part of the whole saga is the real-life feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It has been common knowledge for years now that the two actors do not get along, but it can be hard to keep track of the details, including how it all started and what is just urban legend.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Fast And Furious 10, Director Justin Lin Recalls His Conversations With Paul Walker About The Franchise Capper

F9 hit theaters last summer, kicking off the endgame of the Fast and Furious franchise and, now, the family is gearing up for the final two movies. Fast 10 has been delayed slightly, but production is still moving forward. While the film series has gone through a ton of changes following Paul Walker’s death in 2013, the creatives have tried to keep his spirit alive. Now, ahead of the final film, director Justin Lin is looking back on his conversations with Walker regardin the franchise final installment.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Slams Door On Return To ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise, Calls Vin Diesel’s Social Media Ask “Manipulation”

Dwayne Johnson has responded to his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel’s suggestion last month that Johnson return for the finale of the high-octane film franchise. Johnson, who played Luke Hobbs in four installments of the Fast franchise as well as the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham, told CNN in an interview Wednesday that he was “very surprised” by Diesel’s November Instagram post calling on Johnson to return for Fast 10. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Calls Vin Diesel 'Manipulative,' Accuses 'Fast & Furious' Co-Star Of Dragging His Children & Paul Walker's Death Into Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock," did not hold back when commenting on the latest drama with his former co-star in the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel. The Rock accused Diesel of using both his children and their co-star Paul Walker's death in order to "manipulate" the situation and guilt him into returning to the franchise, despite many private and public conversations Johnson claims the two have had.
CELEBRITIES
