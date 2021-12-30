ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Macaulay Byrne named as Sheffield Boxing Day stabbing victim

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was stabbed to death in a pub on Boxing Day has been named. Macaulay Byrne, 26, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Boxing Day#Murder#Gypsy Queen#Crimestoppers#Bbc Yorkshire
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones found dead

An ex police officer jailed for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown has been found dead. Declan Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September while serving a six-month sentence. He was reported to have been discovered at an address in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Clews: Appeal to trace stab victim's Christmas movements

Police have appealed for anyone who knew a woman stabbed to death in Staffordshire to contact them. Lucy Clews, 39, was found dead in a bungalow in Cannock on 29 December. Detectives from Staffordshire Police appealed for information to "help us to piece together a timeline to help us understand where Lucy's been and who she's been associating with".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bracklesham Bay: Kitesurfer dies after getting into difficulty

A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Sussex. Police said they were called to the beach at Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester, at about 13:15 GMT on Wednesday. Paramedics from SECAmb also attended, but officers said he was declared dead at the scene. Sussex Police said...
ACCIDENTS
KVIA ABC-7

Victim stabbed, wounded in central El Paso alley

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was stabbed and wounded late Wednesday night in a central El Paso alleyway. The alley where the attack happened is located in the 3400 block of La Luz Avenue; it occurred around 9:15 p.m. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital, but first-responders said the injuries weren't The post Victim stabbed, wounded in central El Paso alley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KWCH.com

UPDATE: Man arrested, victim identified in Sunday evening stabbing death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 3: Wichita Police confirmed the arrest of 27-year-old Bryce Johnston of Bel Aire on a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death at the 2700 block of North Amidon on Sunday night. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jayson Stalkup of Wichita. At around...
WICHITA, KS
BBC

Cannock murder arrest after woman found stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was repeatedly stabbed. Lucy Clews died at a property in Cannock, Staffordshire, in the early hours of 29 December. She was found by police officers who were sent due to concerns about her welfare.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon named by police

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police.Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London shortly after 7.30pm.The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London. Read More Life-saving ambulance defibrillator stolen minutes into new yearPatel plans to ‘crack down’ on eco-protesters and asylum claims in 2022‘Dark cloud’ over communities after crash deaths of three friends, funeral told
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abbey Hulton stabbing: Boy arrested after teen stabbed on Boxing Day

A 15-year-old boy is recovering at home after being stabbed on Boxing Day. Staffordshire Police said he was attacked in the Abbey Hulton area of Stoke-on-Trent at around 16:40. He was taken to hospital with minor stab wounds and later discharged, the force said. A 14-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

