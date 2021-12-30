Macaulay Byrne named as Sheffield Boxing Day stabbing victim

A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Thursday has been named by police.Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London shortly after 7.30pm.The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London. Read More Life-saving ambulance defibrillator stolen minutes into new yearPatel plans to ‘crack down’ on eco-protesters and asylum claims in 2022‘Dark cloud’ over communities after crash deaths of three friends, funeral told

