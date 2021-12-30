ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets activate Patrik Laine, Adam Boqvist off injured reserve

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3gaw_0dZDv53t00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Adam Boqvist and forward Patrik Laine off the injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s home game against Nashville.

Laine, 23, has missed the past 19 games with an oblique strain suffered on November 3 at Colorado.  He has recorded 3-7-10 with six penalty minutes, three multi-point efforts, two overtime winners and a +2 plus/minus rating, while averaging 17:43 of ice time in nine games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Boqvist, 21, has missed the last three contests with an upper body injury suffered on December 9 vs. Anaheim.  He has posted six goals and three assists for nine points with two penalty minutes in 18 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets face the Predators at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period. Ethan Bear scored […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Closing in on an arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have provided an update on its investigation into a triple homicide in which two children were killed. https://nbc4i.co/32x79C7.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--One person is dead and two others are in stable condition after being shot near the corner of Leonard and N. Champion Avenues. https://nbc4i.co/3zejmaR.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Blue Jackets to face the Hurricanes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carolina visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 victory over the Canadiens. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-0 against division opponents. Columbus leads the Eastern Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.8.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
clevelandstar.com

Lightning, Blue Jackets look to regroup

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets are eager to put their recent shortcomings behind them when they meet for the first time this season on Tuesday night in Ohio's capital. Amid a three-game losing streak, the Lightning likely are excited to get to Ohio and put the Florida...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Adam Boqvist
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal crashes on Ohio roadways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges partygoers to plan ahead for ride-sharing or designate a sober driver. https://nbc4i.co/3FFbBx8.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal shooting in Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Merion Village area of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3z5jKZf.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets#Nexstar Media Inc
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy