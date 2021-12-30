Blue Jackets activate Patrik Laine, Adam Boqvist off injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Adam Boqvist and forward Patrik Laine off the injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s home game against Nashville.

Laine, 23, has missed the past 19 games with an oblique strain suffered on November 3 at Colorado. He has recorded 3-7-10 with six penalty minutes, three multi-point efforts, two overtime winners and a +2 plus/minus rating, while averaging 17:43 of ice time in nine games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Boqvist, 21, has missed the last three contests with an upper body injury suffered on December 9 vs. Anaheim. He has posted six goals and three assists for nine points with two penalty minutes in 18 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets face the Predators at 7:00 p.m.

