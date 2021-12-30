Cozy and Stylish Gear for Your Next Winter Hike

If you've spent time on social media in the past two years, you've probably encountered the term "cottagecore." It's used to describe the aesthetic and lifestyle associated with old-fashioned cottages and country living — in simpler terms, a revival of rustic, rural ways. However, cottagecore isn't just about frock dresses and wildflowers; a big part of the movement involves foods and cooking techniques that have fallen out of frequency in favor of speedier methods in the modern age. We think wintertime is your perfect opportunity slow down and embrace the simpler, cozier lifestyle embodied in cottagecore. You can warm up your oven to make foods like sourdough bread, cottage pie, savory tarts, or whimsical cookies; or light the stove and prepare an earthy mushroom soup or hearty beef stew. Scroll through to find 15 cottagecore recipes that will warm up your winter in more ways than one.

