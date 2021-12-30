ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 injured in shooting at Edgewood bar, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4757lW_0dZDukw600
Our Bar (Google Maps)

ATLANTA — Three people were injured in a shooting outside an Edgewood bar early Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened outside Our Bar around 1:45 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said someone outside the bar was shooting at a parked car when some of the rounds hit two men inside.

  • Exclusive: Slain golf pro’s widow says, ‘I refuse to let what happened define Gene’s legacy’

The two men took themselves to Grady Memorial hospital. Later, a third person arrived at the hospital who was also injured in the incident, though it’s not clear how. All three victims had non-life-threatening injuries. None of the victims have been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not identified a suspect.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta man nearly beaten to death near popular bar making big strides in recovery

ATLANTA — For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from a man who was found brutally beaten and unconscious behind a popular Buckhead nightclub. Joshua Dowd suffered a severe brain injury on July 11 and spent several weeks in the hospital, where he nearly died. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Buckhead, where he’s been following Dowd’s recovery.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Edgewood#Tv News#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
82K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy