3 injured in shooting at Edgewood bar, police say
ATLANTA — Three people were injured in a shooting outside an Edgewood bar early Thursday morning.
Police said the incident happened outside Our Bar around 1:45 a.m.
Police said someone outside the bar was shooting at a parked car when some of the rounds hit two men inside.
The two men took themselves to Grady Memorial hospital. Later, a third person arrived at the hospital who was also injured in the incident, though it’s not clear how. All three victims had non-life-threatening injuries. None of the victims have been identified.
Police have not identified a suspect.
