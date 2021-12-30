ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another former CNN producer under investigation for child sex crimes

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Another former CNN producer is under investigation for sex crimes involving minors. The Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia confirmed to The National Desk that Rick Saleeby, a former producer with CNN’s “The Lead” hosted by Jake Tapper, is currently under investigation related to “serious allegations involving potential...

news4sanantonio.com

