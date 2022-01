Jaron “Boots” Ennis is something special. Rarely do we get generational fighter, but “Boots” feels like a fighter that only comes along every so often – a legend. Ennis is signed to Cameron Dunkin, and though some boxing nerds feel that he needs to “choose a promoter” to get a shot a world title, I feel truly great talents get exceptions, and that Showtime as a network sees the star power of Ennis, and will look to keep him on their airwaves. TV dates equal worldwide exposure, and especially with an industry-leader, and boxing sanctioning bodies are just as much a business as well, so television exposure will be welcomed.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO