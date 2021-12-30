ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Are All The Cool EVs We Were Promised In 2021?

By Roger Biermann
 4 days ago
In the last few years, we've been promised a lot of cool cars. Everything from angular electric trucks in the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck to thruster-equipped sports cars that can do 1.1-second 0 to 60 mph sprints. There has been a swathe of manufacturers claiming Tesla-beating range from a luxury...

How Much Is The Cheapest Tesla Car?

Throughout 2021, Tesla has changed its pricing layout countless times. From removing the Cybertruck's price entirely to raising the Model Y Dual Motor's base price by $10,000, it's apparent that times are certainly changing for Tesla's pricing schematics. The days where you could order a software downgraded Model 3 Standard...
CARS
All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Poll: How Many Cybertrucks Will Tesla Sell In 2022?

Will 2022 be the year of the Cybertruck? I created a poll on Twitter to see what my followers thought and so far it's received about 5,000 responses. When this post goes live there will still be five hours left to vote, so please do, and don't forget to also note your guess as a reply to the tweet because I'll be sending the person with the closest non-zero guess a 40-amp charging station.
CARS
All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Elon Musk Makes Another Impossible Tesla Promise For 2022

When it comes to bold claims about future products, no one tops Tesla's CEO. Elon Musk is the master of promising that groundbreaking technology is "coming soon," but Tesla has missed its fair share of these deadlines. A few examples include autonomous cars coming in two years (promised in 2016), one million robotaxis on the road (promised by 2020), and countless delayed vehicle launches like the Roadster, Semi, and Cybertruck.
BUSINESS
Check Out Waymo's Cool New Fully Autonomous Van

Aside from all-electric vehicles, the next big thing in the auto industry is fully autonomous vehicles. Tesla is just one of many players in this field, though its progress on the matter has been controversial, to say the least. And then there's a Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc., parent company of Google. Instead of trusting AI learning, Waymo prefers LiDAR cameras and, overall, a more complex way of achieving Level 5 autonomy. It's been testing modified examples of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Jaguar I-Pace for a few years, but now it finally has something all its own.
CARS
Mustang Mach-E Batteries Cost As Much As A New Ford Maverick

Ask any self-respecting EV hater what they have against the implementation of the electric car, and one of the points is almost certain to be "EV batteries cost too much." The numbers don't lie, though, and batteries have been getting vastly more affordable. Since 2008, battery packs have decreased in price by 87%, meaning EVs are becoming more affordable while ICE cars are heading in the opposite direction. But the battery pack still remains one of the most expensive components of an EV. A Reddit user by the name of Terrh apparently received a quote for a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery to the tune of an exorbitant $42,624.22 (USD), or $54,685.80 Canadian. However, doing some digging to find prices directly from Ford, we found that the actual price from US dealerships was much less and that prices vary based on the battery specifications and the dealer they're ordered from. Still, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's batteries can cost you as much as Ford's new compact truck, the Maverick.
CARS
The Best Tuning Jobs Of 2021

It's been another exciting year for the automotive industry, and although the general focus has been on new electric vehicles and semi-autonomous technologies, the aftermarket has been making waves too. SEMA once again showed us that even the latest creations from automakers across the globe can benefit from some creative thinking. We've also seen older cars being completely transformed and given new life as Singer's magnificent DLS was shown in various forms as customers began taking delivery. Various tuners have also tried to improve the look of the BMW M3 and M4, but for this article, we're focusing on the cars that really blew our hair back in new ways. In no particular order, here are some of the standout builds from this year's most prolific perfectionists.
JOBS
Goodyear’s ElectricDrive GT EV Tire Is a Peek at Where We’re Headed

Electric vehicles and hybrids with larger batteries present a conundrum for tire manufacturers. EV batteries are heavy, many popular EVs have significant performance potential, and range concerns generally mean there's still interest in low-rolling resistance tires to maximize efficiency. All of these factors are in competition with one another, not to mention the other typical tire considerations, like ride quality, noise, wear, and traction in inclement weather. Many EVs make do with low-rolling resistance all-season tires, but now Goodyear is producing a tire specifically for higher-performance EVs like the Tesla Model Y.
CARS
Toyota Is Finally Taking EVs Seriously: Why We’re Excited

Toyota surprised the industry in mid-December when it announced not one, but 12 upcoming electric vehicles (EVs). The news (via Toyota) was a welcome revelation to many, including SlashGear, and marks a bit of a departure from the company’s previous messaging. Grzegorz Czapski/Shutterstock. Toyota helped launch the EV market...
CARS
Disabled passengers were promised autonomous vehicles — they’re still waiting

For years, people with disabilities have been promised that autonomous vehicles are right around the corner. Self-driving cars will open up new possibilities for people with vision, hearing, and mobility impairments. Help was on the way. But Haben Girma is tired of waiting. “People with disabilities stand to benefit the...
CARS
Ford’s charging into an era where EVs are power stations on wheels

Running out of fuel in a gasoline-fueled car is an age-old tale, a problem that can usually be solved with a jerry can and a bit of leg work to the nearest service station. Electric cars are a different story, given that you can’t store enough electricity in a portable container (at least not yet), so it’s only natural that owners transitioning to the new tech could feel some range anxiety.
CARS
SpaceX Astronaut Buys Ford Mustang Mach-E Instead Of A Tesla

Dr. Sian "Leo" Proctor is a SpaceX astronaut who's already made history. She was a member of the Inspiration4 crew, the first private mission into the final frontier. SpaceX, of course, is the rocket and spaceship company founded by Elon Musk, who's also a founder and CEO of Tesla. So you'd think Dr. Proctor would automatically choose to buy a Tesla as her first EV. Makes sense, right? It does, but it wasn't the right EV for her. Instead, she opted for a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Stellantis Promises Raft of EVs for CES

It wasn’t too many years ago the Consumer Electronics Show was strictly the domain of purchasers from big-chain computer stores and a scattered basement dweller who smelled like coding and stale popcorn. These days, CES is one of the hottest tickets of the year for witnessing product reveals including – in recent years – all manner of tech from the world’s automakers.
CARS
The Tesla Cybertruck and 5 Other Cool Things We Hope to See in 2022

It seems like electric pickups are the talk of the automotive town. GMC’s Hummer EV more than likely will see driveways in 2022, as it went into official production in November. It was reported that we might see GMC’s reborn Hummer before 2022, but we’re sure that 2022 will see a larger pool of these EV trucks hit customers’ driveways.
CARS
Polestar 4 Gunning For The Porsche Macan EV

Polestar took its time making a name for itself, but the Swedish EV maker gained tremendous momentum recently. Currently, it only has two cars for sale in the USA. The Polestar 1 had the challenging task of making people sit up and take note of Volvo's performance sub-brand branching off and doing its own thing. Soon after the halo model arrived in the states, the more practical Polestar 2 debuted, receiving mostly positive reviews.
CARS
Strange Tesla Model Y Body Suggests New EV Breakthrough

With the Model S Plaid tearing up drag strips across the country, Musk et al have turned their eyes towards the next big thing - Gigafactory Texas. This facility will be the new home of Tesla going forward and will be the production site for the much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. We've seen a lot of the development of the Gigafactory documented via various videos, which have showcased advanced-development Cybertruck mules and even seven-seat Model S sedans. But the latest video from December 27 shows us something a little strange in the form of a Tesla Model Y body in white.
CARS
Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Lose Some Cool Features

The global semiconductor chip shortage strikes again. This time its victims are the 2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5. It seems GM's agreement to partner with various chip suppliers has not paid off yet. Both cars will no longer be available with the Super Cruise driver assistance system. It seems this...
CARS
All The Cool Trucks We Hope To See In 2022

Naming the trucks we're looking forward to the most in 2022 seems a bit futile following the most significant truck introduction of all in 2021. Yup, the Rivian R1T is quite possibly the most crucial vehicle launched since the Tesla Model S. It's well established by now that America loves...
CARS
