ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Reagan National Airport bucks national trend and increases flights in January 2022

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

W hile airports around the country are seeing numerous flights canceled, Reagan National Airport is set to have more originating passenger flights for the first month of 2022.

Reagan National Airport is predicted to see a 2% increase in passenger flights in January, compared to a 12% national decline, according to Airlines for America . The airport will have slightly more originating passenger flights in January than it saw during the same month of 2019, before COVID-19.

The increase of flights at Reagan National Airport does not reflect current passenger counts to and from Washington, D.C., as they continue to be below pre-pandemic numbers. However, airlines are required to use their allotted takeoff and landing slots at airports — or risk losing them.

Airlines for America data demonstrated that leisure-focused airlines are the airlines expected to increase flights across the nation for the first quarter of 2022.

Allegiant Air’s capacity is expected to be up 34% from two years ago, while Frontier Airlines's will increase 29% and Spirit Airlines's will increase 27%. In contrast, the nation’s four largest airlines are anticipating limited capacity, with American Airlines decreasing 6.3%, Southwest Airlines down 7.1%, United Airlines dropping 10.4%, and Delta Air Lines falling 15.3%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Recently, airlines have canceled and delayed flights amid staffing shortages and concerns about COVID-19 . An estimated 2,600 flights were canceled by Thursday morning, with nearly 1,100 of them occurring within, flying into, or departing the United States, according to FlightAware .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Airlines#Airlines For America#Allegiant Air#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Delta Air Lines#The Washington Examiner#Flightaware#Washington Examiner
simpleflying.com

Why A Delta Plane Returned To Seattle 6 Hours Into A China Flight

In an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, China has instated a new cleaning protocol for aircraft. Last week, this new mandate prompted a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 to turn around and go back to Seattle after several hours in the air on its way to Shanghai. The US State Department and the Chinese Embassy are currently in talks regarding the new regulations, which Delta says rendered last week’s flight ‘operationally unviable’.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy