Aerospace & Defense

JetBlue to Cancel Thousands of Flights Through January as Omicron Depletes Staff

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"There is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until [COVID] case counts start to come down [among staff]," a JetBlue Airways spokesperson...

Related
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
NBCMontana

Some local flights delayed, canceled Monday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers are scrambling to get home after winter storms and staffing shortages forced cancellations at airports across the country. The flight status boards shows at Bozeman Yellowstone International there have been three cancellations for Monday. Two of those flights are to Denver at 6:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., another is to San Francisco at 7:37 a.m.
MISSOULA, MT
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Airlines continue scrapping U.S. flights after more than 5,000 weekend cancelations

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. That followed Saturday's mass cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Which Was The Most On-Time Airline Last Year?

With 2021 in the bag, airlines will be looking back at their performance and seeing where they can improve. There are some expected results but plenty of surprises when looking at which operators were the most on time. Cirium has shared a report highlighting the airlines that are most frequently...
LIFESTYLE
thecentersquare.com

Airlines struggle with more cancellations as omicron leads to staffing shortages

(The Center Square) – Nearly 2,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled as of 8 a.m. eastern Monday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, as the airline industry's ongoing staffing and other issues during the holiday travel season continued. Domestically, 1,854 flights were canceled Monday...
INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

New Year Dawns With Continuing Woes at Bay Area Airports

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — The new year flew in much like 2021 flew out — with chaotic airports and grounded planes. More than 230 flights were delayed and 66 canceled at San Francisco International Airport Sunday evening as omicron and bad weather across the country drove yet another day of headaches for travelers and airlines. “My dad was with me … and his flight somehow got canceled too,” said Carter Nelson of San Jose. “He had to reschedule and it was really stressful at the airport in Cabo having to figure that out but we did make it home unscathed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

