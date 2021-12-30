Snag stellar Samsung tech with huge savings before the new year

Shop tons of end-of-year sales right now at Samsung for huge discounts on TVs, smartphones, tablets and so much more. Reviewed/Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ring in the new year with incredible savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the market right now at Samsung . The electronics retailer is offering deep discounts on everything from smartphones to TVs ahead of 2022.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering New Year's savings on select items sitewide. During the sale, you can save as much as $3,500 and even snag free extras with eligible purchases or trade-ins.

► More Samsung sales: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone is eye-catching, powerful and on sale today

►Are stores closed New Year's Eve? No, but hours are limited.

For Samsung smartphone fans, the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can be yours for as little as $324.99 with an eligible trade-in—a price cut of $675 off the full $999.99 retail value. This popular water-resistant phone features a compact and sturdy aluminum frame, a fast 5nm processor and a 1.9-inch Cover Screen display. Better still, when you scoop this popular new device you'll also get a pair of Galaxy Buds2 , a $149.99 value, for free.

Update your home media room for 2022 with massive markdowns on Samsung TVs and smart tech. Samsung

If you're looking to give your media room a refresh for 2022, consider the Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV . This 2021 model is currently available for $3,299.99 for the 75-inch version, a whopping $1,500 off the list price of $4,799.99. Designed to deliver top of the line sound quality and image resolution, the top-rated TV features a Neo Quantum Processor 8K and Object Tracking Sound+ technology.

Start 2022 off on the right foot with incredible savings on top-tier electronics from Samsung. Whether you're looking for TVs , smartphones , earbuds or laptops , Samsung has you covered with all the best New Year's sales right now—just shop fast, these discounts certainly won't last!

The best deals at the Samsung sale

Shop Samsung's New Year's sales for huge savings on customer-favorite laptops, TVs and more. Reviewed/Samsung

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Snag stellar Samsung tech with huge savings before the new year