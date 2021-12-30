ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Snag stellar Samsung tech with huge savings before the new year

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgGNt_0dZDser000
Shop tons of end-of-year sales right now at Samsung for huge discounts on TVs, smartphones, tablets and so much more. Reviewed/Samsung

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ring in the new year with incredible savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the market right now at Samsung . The electronics retailer is offering deep discounts on everything from smartphones to TVs ahead of 2022.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering New Year's savings on select items sitewide. During the sale, you can save as much as $3,500 and even snag free extras with eligible purchases or trade-ins.

More Samsung sales: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone is eye-catching, powerful and on sale today

►Are stores closed New Year's Eve? No, but hours are limited.

For Samsung smartphone fans, the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can be yours for as little as $324.99 with an eligible trade-in—a price cut of $675 off the full $999.99 retail value. This popular water-resistant phone features a compact and sturdy aluminum frame, a fast 5nm processor and a 1.9-inch Cover Screen display. Better still, when you scoop this popular new device you'll also get a pair of Galaxy Buds2 , a $149.99 value, for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P21ZY_0dZDser000
Update your home media room for 2022 with massive markdowns on Samsung TVs and smart tech. Samsung

If you're looking to give your media room a refresh for 2022, consider the Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV . This 2021 model is currently available for $3,299.99 for the 75-inch version, a whopping $1,500 off the list price of $4,799.99. Designed to deliver top of the line sound quality and image resolution, the top-rated TV features a Neo Quantum Processor 8K and Object Tracking Sound+ technology.

Start 2022 off on the right foot with incredible savings on top-tier electronics from Samsung. Whether you're looking for TVs , smartphones , earbuds or laptops , Samsung has you covered with all the best New Year's sales right now—just shop fast, these discounts certainly won't last!

The best deals at the Samsung sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exo4Z_0dZDser000
Shop Samsung's New Year's sales for huge savings on customer-favorite laptops, TVs and more. Reviewed/Samsung

Shop the Samsung sale.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Snag stellar Samsung tech with huge savings before the new year

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tvs#Tech#Samsung Galaxy#Smartphone#Neo Quantum Processor
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

335K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy