Did Rita Moreno shade computer-generated movies while encouraging people to watch ‘West Side Story’?

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago
It’s on! Did Rita Moreno shade computer-generated movies while encouraging people to watch ‘West Side Story’? Moreno said that her costars are talented and that their work is not “CGI”

Wait! Did

subtly shade Spider-Man: No Way Home? The EGOT winner took social media to praise Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and actors Mike Faist and David Alvarez for their performance on the reimagined film.

Moreno, known for starring and winning an Academy Award for her performance as “Anita” in the 1961 film, said that her costars are talented and that their work is not “CGI,” referring to computer-generated imagery. The special visual effects used on Spider-Man: No Way Home, released on December 17 and currently dominating domestic and global box offices.

Did Rita Moreno shade computer-generated movies while encouraging people to watch Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’?

The actress, singer, and dancer said that “It is not surprising to see [Faist] getting such a wonderful and positive press and critical reviews on your superb performance as Riff,” adding, “The first time I saw our film in a private screening I just came out raving about your extraordinary performance.” She also: praised Alvarez and said: “I could not be more proud.”

Moreno told moviegoers that the film would awake their emotions. “Thrills, chills, and, unlike some other movies, every time you see these amazing young dancers hover and fly through the air, it‘s their own great power and abilities. Definitely not CGI,” she assured.

The iconic classic musical film returned to the silver screen with newcomer actress Rachel Zegler at the helm as this generation’s Maria. The cast also includes a list of other LatinX actors and actresses who round out the Sharks. Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino.

Joining Ansel on the Jets is Ezra Menas as Anybodys, Ben Cook as Mouthpiece, Sean Harrison Jones as Action. Also joining the cast is Moreno as Valentina.

Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” might have a sequel to explore what happened next. The Long Wharf Theater commissioned a film to shed light on the character’s accomplishments and fulfilled dreams.

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
