Over 2,000 went without power in Trumbull County
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Approximately 2,300 people in Trumbull County were without power around noon on Thursday.
As of 5:30 p.m., only seven people in Hubbard Township are left without power. Power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m.
The other communities involved were Liberty Township, Vienna Township and Warren.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
