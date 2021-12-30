ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Over 2,000 went without power in Trumbull County

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilhvN_0dZDs4MD00

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Approximately 2,300 people in Trumbull County were without power around noon on Thursday.

As of 5:30 p.m., only seven people in Hubbard Township are left without power. Power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m.

2 Valley restaurants temporarily close for NYE

The other communities involved were Liberty Township, Vienna Township and Warren.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Liberty Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Industry
Hubbard, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Hubbard, OH
Government
City
Vienna Center, OH
City
Hubbard, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Restaurants#Trumbull Co
WKBN

Mahoning Co. Courts enforce mask mandate

Mahoning County Presiding Judge Joseph M. Homer announced in a press release that all employees and the general public will be forced to wear a mask or face covering while working or conducting business at any of the 4 county courts.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,072,663 +18,942 Hospitalizations 96,976 +350 ICU admissions 11,803 +37 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy