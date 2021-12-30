Over 2,000 went without power in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Approximately 2,300 people in Trumbull County were without power around noon on Thursday.

As of 5:30 p.m., only seven people in Hubbard Township are left without power. Power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m.

The other communities involved were Liberty Township, Vienna Township and Warren.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

