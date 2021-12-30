ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Need a resolution? Aim low

 5 days ago
We have slipped into a new year, the third straight during a pandemic, and today’s column is published on Jan. 1, so its topic, while cliché, is sort of non-negotiable. I will begin 2022 with an apology for that.

New Year’s Resolutions, if you care about such trivia, can be traced back to the Babylonians 4,000 years ago. They celebrated with a 12-day religious festival called Akitu that was held in mid-March to coincide with the planting of the crops. A part of that festival was making resolutions in an effort to stay in favor with their gods, who unlike ours tended to be a bit surly and even vindictive.

It seems that only one in 12 Americans actually stay true to their resolutions throughout the year, which was certainly my history entering 2020, forcing a change of strategy. For those who can’t remember, I will reveal that successful strategic shift in a little bit, but first let’s look at the most popular resolutions. According to the article at the top of the list Google coughed up, they are as follows: diet, exercise and weight loss; read more; learn something new; save money; be a nicer human; get a new job; give more time and money to charity; drink less; sleep more; and make new friends.

As I reviewed that list, noticeably absent was quitting cigarette smoking, a bad habit that remains the leading preventable cause of death in this country. It’s exit from that list I have surmised is because “only” 14 percent of American adults still smoke, so the pool of people in need of making such a resolution has been drained somewhat if not completely.

Just 15 years ago one in five American adults smoked, and in the early 1960s, in advance of the Surgeon General advising us that inhaling carcinogens was not healthy, as many as two out of three American adults lit up. Smoking then was cool, and if you doubt that, find a vintage clip of the “Johnny Carson Show” from that time period.

My father told me at age 12 that there were two things I would never do and live under his roof: Smoke cigarettes or ride a motorcycle, and for some reason I paid attention that time and did neither. He regrets not making a longer list.

Now this is unscientific, based entirely on what my eyeballs tell me, but I will hazard to say that the percentage of adults in Robeson County who light up is way north of 14 percent, and probably explains to some degree why we are among the poorest counties in the country. The average cost of a pack of smokes when I was in college was 60 cents, while now that cost is around $5 in North Carolina, half of what it is in New York. You would think $5 for a pack would be prohibitive for someone struggling to put food on the table or keep the lights on.

So if you smoke a couple of packs a day, quit not for the obvious health reasons, but to give yourself at $3,650 raise.

But back to my 2020 resolution. As revealed in this space at the time, frustrated by a half-century losing streak when it came to sticking with resolutions, I did the prudent thing, and that was resolve to make changes that were achievable and not beyond my limited will-power range.

Weary from nine months of ducking covid, this was my resolution as revealed last year: I decided that this year I would resolve to spend more time playing golf, but it gets better: The plan includes using the social nature of the game to reconnect with old friends from the past. And when I say old, I mean people my age.

This included multiple out-of-town trips to play golf with high school and college mates, as well as family. But looking ahead, I think that I could do even better here.

Now I don’t want to discourage anyone from scanning that top-10 list when considering resolutions for 2022, but as someone with a lifetime of failure when it comes to exchanging bad habits for better ones, I think I speak with some authority.

So my advice when deciding on a New Year’s Resolution: Aim low.

I did and aced it.

