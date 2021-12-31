ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Testing Kits For Massachusetts School Staff Delayed, Teachers Union Slams ‘Last-Minute Scramble’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6JfA_0dZDroe300

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is not satisfied with the Baker Administration’s effort to get rapid COVID-19 tests to educators and school staff before the return from the holiday break, calling it a “last-minute scramble” and “logistical nightmare.” The tests that were supposed to arrive on Thursday have been delayed by supply chain constraints.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday announced it would send a total of 200,000 test kits out to every school district, enough for schools to give two at-home tests to each employee. Teachers and staff are encouraged to take one of the tests before returning to the classroom on Monday.

“This decision, made without consultation with educators’ unions and local stakeholders, is one more example of the failure of the Baker administration to get it right,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement. “Plans for testing of this magnitude should have been communicated well in advance of schools closing for the winter break.”

The department bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor, and the shipment was expected to arrive on Thursday, but that has been delayed. An alternative plan has been developed.

“School districts across the Commonwealth will reopen next week as scheduled, and more than 2,200 schools will continue to conduct regularly scheduled pooled testing, symptomatic, and Test and Stay programs,” said Colleen Quinn, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education.

School districts are being instructed to distribute the tests to teachers over the weekend, another point of contention for the MTA.

“Governor Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley have created a logistical nightmare all the way from distribution to testing oversight, placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity,” Najimy said.

Baker on Thursday defended the rapid test distribution plan as “the right thing to do.”

“We’ve talked to many communities, many superintendents who’ve said to us they appreciate it and they’re looking forward to making those tests available to their teachers,” he said.

While Riley said it’s critical for students to remain in the classroom, the MTA is criticizing the lack of a contingency plan for local outbreaks.

“In this moment, there may be further instances when in-person learning is temporarily deemed too risky, and it is time for the department to show flexibility and leadership in this area,” Najimy said. “We are tired of Band-Aid approaches from Baker and Riley when it comes to facing the biggest public health threat of our time.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
Boston

Teachers union asks that schools remain closed Monday

BOSTON (AP) — The largest teachers union in Massachusetts called Friday on the education commissioner to keep public schools closed Monday, when most students were scheduled to return to the classroom after the holiday break, so staff members can come in and get tested for COVID-19. The request was made with input from the Massachusetts Teachers Association’s environmental health and safety committee and public health experts, union President Merrie Najimy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Districts#Commonwealth
The Providence Journal

Will schools open for in-person learning after winter break? Gov. McKee's office says 'yes'

PROVIDENCE — Public schools will open in-person Monday. "The plan is for schools to open as normal. No decision has been made otherwise," Alana O'Hare, a spokeswoman for Gov. Dan McKee, wrote Wednesday. The president of the state's school superintendents’ association had urged McKee to keep schools open when Christmas vacation ends Monday.  ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

Local school districts on whether to return in-person or virtual learning

Virtual or in-person learning? The rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with problems getting tested, have some calling for school districts to postpone the return to in-person learning. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Some citizens and parents have mixed reactions to decisions...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Virginia teachers fire back after school district mulls implementing more 'equitable' grading system

Teachers in Virginia are pushing back against a proposal from the Arlington, Virginia school board that would implement more "equitable" grading practices. The proposal, according to WJLA, would remove late penalties for homework assignments, no longer allow students to earn extra credit, would allow for unlimited redoes of assignments, and would eliminate grading on homework assignments.
VIRGINIA STATE
belmontonian.com

Belmont Schools Start An Hour Later Monday For Masks, Possible Covid Testing For Teachers

Photo: A KN95 mask will be given to Belmont educators and staff on Monday, Jan. 3 (Credit: ProtoplasmaKid Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0) Belmont’s six public schools will return from the holiday break on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 with an hour delay in start times to allow teachers and staff to be equipped with state-issued KN95 masks so educators will comply with new Covid-19 guidelines which the state’s Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary Education have adopted for all school districts.
BELMONT, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy