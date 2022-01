The all-volunteer effort by citizens of South Pasadena was rewarded with this year’s “Founder Award” in recognition of the outstanding float they built. The large tent has been cleared and the tools and tables have been put away to make room for the returning behemoth. The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses float building effort was headed by Brant Dunlap, who has decades of experience under his belt. He was clearly overjoyed with the results of his team and expressed confidence that in two weeks the float would be reduced back to the basic rolling chassis.

