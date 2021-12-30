Pets, Pets, Pets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate on Christmas Eve, I came home after celebrating with family to find “The Gift of the Microchips” sitting on my stoop. During the holiday rush, typically traditional packages including fruit, flowers and candy arrived. But none were as festive or familiar as this delivery of 100 precious microchips in a...

HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Sophie is a Shepherd mix who is around 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Sophie is a nice girl who loves to play, especially with squeaky toys. She still needs training walking on a leash.
PETS
mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week: Shaker and Dora

Shaker may not be the youngest at the shelter, but he is one of the cuddliest! Shaker came to us with his housemate, Lucy, after their previous owner, unfortunately, passed away. Shaker hasn’t lost his happy and affectionate spirit despite these sad circumstances. With his graying face and soulful eyes, he’s got all the best qualities of a senior dog: mellow, easygoing, respectful, and fully housebroken! Shaker would love to retire to a nice cozy dog bed with someone to give him endless ear scratches and belly rubs. Shaker still enjoys daily walks (of the short and sweet variety) despite his age. When it comes to other dogs, Shaker fully embraces the senior community. He gets along with older, mellow dogs but can be a grumpy old man when approached by young and energetic dogs. He also tends not to enjoy the company of younger children. Shaker would make the perfect companion for someone who appreciates a slower lifestyle!
MENDOCINO, CA
KFVS12

Adopting pets as Christmas gifts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may be thinking about adopting a pet as a gift for the holidays, but that furry member comes with a lot of responsibility. “Around the holidays people are always a little bit more interested in adding a furry family member to their household.”. A...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Point Pleasant Register

Shelter Pets of the Week

A sweater-loving pup named Rudy and a sweet kitten named Parker are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.
MASON COUNTY, WV
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet: Queen Tabitha

This week’s shelter pet is Queen Tabitha, a 10-month-old domestic shorthair cat who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter as part of their TNR program. Tabitha was always a little shy, but gentle. She prefers quiet and solitude, but when she trusts you, she enjoys getting pets and being around other cats. She would do best in a quiet home with calm animals.
SMITHTOWN, NY
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Buck

Buck came to the Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary after spending his six years with his family as a faithful hunting dog. His family decided to move. However, they also decided that Buck wouldn’t make a good “city dog” and dumped him at a kill shelter.
PETS
wmagazine.com

13 Stylish Holiday Gifts for Pets and Pet Lovers

Trying to figure out what holiday gifts to get for all your friends who adopted pandemic puppies? Need a way to keep your cat entertained now that you’re leaving the house more often? We think it’s safe to say that everyone deserves a little extra love this holiday season, and your furry friends are no exception. ‘Tis the season to treat them to fuzzy sweaters, stylish food and water bowls, and supremely chic carriers. These gift ideas are sure to please pets and pet lovers alike.
PETS
Newington Town Crier

PET OF THE WEEK: Raina

Every pet has a story, and while no one knows everything about Raina’s, her human pals have learned a good amount! This 2-year-old has been healing from a neck injury at the Connecticut Humane Society for the past several months. She’s goofy, fun and cuddly, and is a blast to watch when she gets the zoomies. Once Raina has had plenty of exercise, she loves to lounge.
NEWINGTON, CT
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. One-year-old Athena (A500837) is a real people person! She’s very friendly and will even lean into you or sit on your lap to ask for more petting. She has lots of energy and is very smart, so playtime and mental stimulation is a must for this dog. Athena would do best as the only pet in the home so she can have all your love!
PASADENA, CA
wspa.com

Pet holiday meals

Brace for heavy traffic, lower gas prices, experts say. Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case. Upstate seeing increase of domestic violence during holidays, officials say. Unlikely animal duo found running loose; animal shelter looking for owner. Here's what SC health officials say about using a rapid home...
GREER, SC
Mercury News

Pets of the Week: Sunny and Bucky

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pets of the Week are Sunny and Bucky. “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine… you make me hoppy when skies are grey!”. Double the bunny fun with this plucky duo! Meet Sunny and Bucky, a bonded pair of adult neutered male rabbits seeking a new abode together. Sunny and Bucky are fun, bouncy rabbits who love to explore and play. They are inquisitive and spry little guys who are certain to add some joy to your home. Sunny and Bucky enjoy munching on their favorite greens and vegetables and having lots of rabbit toys. Since they are bonded, they must be adopted together. As part of our It’s the Most Bun-derful time of the Year small animal adoption promotion, their adoption fees are waived as well. Ready to add a bun-tastic pair of rabbits to your life? Ask for Sunny and Bucky ID#’s A896454 and A896453.
PETS
Gilmer Mirror

Pets fur People Pet of the Week – Flash

Are you looking for an active high energy dog? Pets Fur People has the dog for you. His name is Flash. Flash is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Flash is 8 months old and weighs 40 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Flash would thrive as a member of an active family. He is playful and very friendly. Flash will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Flash call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Chili

This is Chili, and as you can see, he loves tennis balls. He enjoys roomfuls of tennis balls and has been known to spend hours chasing them, carrying them in his mouth, playing fetch, and just gazing at the dozens and dozens of toys before him. The Connecticut Humane Society has loved spoiling Chili with his special playtime, but Chili would love to take his tennis hobby to a new home. He’s 4 years old and a big goofball, so he is still working on leash manners and needs lots of exercise. Once Chili is tired, he’s ready to roll over for belly rubs. He thrives on routine and would love a consistent schedule in his new home. Chili wants to live with adults who have experience with big dogs and be the only pet. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
whidbeynewstimes.com

Pet whispering

After a near-death experience, South Whidbey resident Maureen Belle decided to shift her focus in life to what she loves best: communicating with animals. She currently offers sessions for people to understand what their pets are saying, which can be as nuanced as each animal is unique. Fifteen years ago,...
PETS
kduz.com

KDUZ Pet Patrol

Every week we will introduce you to some of the most adorable, adoptable pets available from our partner shelters across central and southern Minnesota. Join us live at 8:20 Friday mornings as we introduce them to you live on the air at the All-New 1260 and 965, Classic Hits KDUZ, brought to you each week by Custom Stone Interiors of St. Cloud.
HUTCHINSON, MN
thefmextra.com

Cherishing Pets’ Memories

If pets are a much-loved part of your family, you have known the joy of your lives together … right up to the darkest hour when you must say goodbye. Kathi Bruggeman still remembers the first heart-wrenching moment when she and her family had to say goodbye to her first cat, Cougar. “Through the years, pets become so much a part of your family,” she says. “Your kids grow up and leave home for lives of their own, but pets remain with you for their entire lives. They need a lot of care, and give a lot of love. They become a part of our whole being.”
MOORHEAD, MN
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces 'Pets of the Week'

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Sabrina, a young adult spayed female blue pit bull is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “Come meet Sabrina,” shelter officials said. “Sabrina loves humans and has the biggest smile. She has a tendency to play a little rough, but once she gets in a home with a regular routine and exercise, and lots of love, we know she will learn to play more calmly and learn her boundaries. Once Sabrina gets her extra energy out, she is very cuddly. She loves to be petted and to give hugs. Treats and tennis balls are near the top of her Christmas wish list, just below a forever home with a family to give lots of love. Sabrina had entropion when she came in, but it was fixed with a minor surgery. Now she is fully recovered. Sabrina needs a very special home where she will be the only animal and can be spoiled rotten.”
PETS
republictimes.net

Rubble | Pet of the Week

Rubble is a handsome and friendly guy. He is good with dogs, cats, and kids. He is an affectionate cuddle bug and likes being pet and receiving tummy rubs. This sweet guy is housebroken and crate trained even though he would rather sleep on the couch. Rubble is a great dog and would love a new family for Christmas!
PETS

