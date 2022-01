The creative director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the godfather of the series as a whole, Masahiro Sakurai, has warned that there are no plans for a new game in the series, at least not at the moment. This month, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate turned three years old, only a few weeks after support for the best-selling and critically-acclaimed Nintendo Switch exclusive came to an end. Since then, fans of the franchise have begun to speculate about the next installment, with many under the impression that a follow-up was already in the works, but it turns out this isn't true. According to Sakurai, not only are there no plans for a new game, but fans shouldn't expect that there will also be another game.

