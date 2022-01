Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO