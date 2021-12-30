Lockout hurts Atlanta Braves’ chance to cash in on championship

Position: Atlanta Braves Developer, Baseball Systems. Location: Atlanta, GA (Remote possible) The Baseball Systems Developer position emphasizes software and web development as it relates to the Baseball Operations department. The Developer’s main responsibilities will be to build and enhance proprietary applications for displaying baseball information and visualizations, maintaining existing information management systems, and developing additional productivity tools to aid in Baseball Operations decision making. Candidates must have proven experience with application and/or web development, with interest in baseball and sports analytics research as a strong plus. The position will report to Assistant General Manager, Research and Development.
