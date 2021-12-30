ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cook Report projects GOP as clear favorite to win House majority

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PofVi_0dZDprya00

Ratings released by The Cook Political Report on Thursday show the GOP with a clear edge in the 2022 battle for control of the House.

The new batch of ratings from the nonpartisan election handicapper shows Democrats defending eight so-called toss-up districts across seven states. By comparison, Republicans are defending six toss-up seats in four states at this point.

At the same time, three Democratic-held districts — Arizona’s 6th, New Jersey’s 7th and Texas’s 15th — have landed in The Cook Political Report’s “lean Republican” column. Two more — Arizona’s 2nd District and Michigan’s 10th District — are in the “likely Republican” column.

Only one Republican-held district, Illinois’s 13th, currently leans toward Democrats, according to the latest ratings.

The Cook Political Report is issuing the ratings on a rolling basis given ongoing redistricting efforts across the country that will further reshape the nation’s political lines in the coming months.

Still, the latest race ratings from the election handicapper paint a difficult picture for Democrats, who are facing an uphill battle to hold on to their narrow House majority next year.

Republicans need to net just five seats in 2022 to recapture control of the lower chamber, a goal that appears well within reach, especially given the fact that the party of a new president tends to lose ground in Congress in midterm election years.

The ratings released by The Cook Political Report on Thursday account for only a portion of the races that could decide the House majority next year.

The National Republican Congressional Committee says it is targeting 70 Democratic-held districts in 2022 after expanding its list last month. Democrats, meanwhile, are going after a more limited slate of 22 GOP-held districts.

Comments / 587

Mike Coker
4d ago

i think cogress should stop trying to pass these massive bills. instead concentrate on specific issues. instead of arguing like children and getting nothing done.

Reply(13)
45
wdude
4d ago

voting republicans is a vote for racism white supremacy with more tax cuts for the rich while the working class continues to get poorer.

Reply(120)
120
Tuan Ngo
4d ago

Why would you all want to Vote for the RETRUMPLICON Party.?? Don’t you see what’s happening to our democracy on Jan 6th.? VOTE BLUE..!!!

Reply(92)
86
Related
Marietta Daily Journal

GOP has edge to retake House in midterms, but redistricting could still surprise, Cook Report says

The respected Cook Political Report crowned Republicans the early favorites on Thursday to grab control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections, but warned the redistricting process could still shake things up. With Democrats holding a razor-thin five-seat majority, the early odds suggest that the GOP-led redrawing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. “No one is immune.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
timesexaminer.com

Eagle Forum Aiding in Winning Back GOP Majority in 2022 Elections

The U.S. House of Representatives has operated under Democrat reign for three years now, and the bills that have come up for a vote have been atrocious. We’ve seen legislation that gives the federal government more power over states’ rights, bills that expand abortion rights, and language that erases women through the Equal Rights Amendment and transgender ideology. The spending bills over the last two years have contributed to fifty-four percent of the federal deficit. The American people are seeing this and want change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Midterm Election#Gop#House#Republicans#Democratic
The Independent

‘More toxic, more difficult’: How January 6 broke the House

For Rep Nikema Williams, the assault on the Capitol was also an assault on the work she had done in her home state. Ms Williams serves as chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, which had just flipped the state that Mr Trump had made the state a centerpiece about his election lies.“It was deeply personal, especially coming from Georgia, when my state was one of the states that was going to be objected to and with the false narrative of election fraud still being hung over the electoral victory and I was one of the electors in Georgia, so it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden outpaces Trump in first-year judicial confirmations, leaving his own mark on the courts

President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Independent Record

Biggest stories of 2021: GOP majority sets tone in legislative session

A Republican juggernaut coupled with the coronavirus made Montana’s 2021 legislative session one of the most unique and combative political bouts in years. The 80-day session kicked off in January, about two months after Republicans gave Democrats a shellacking at the ballot box for all the top state offices, giving Montana its first GOP governor in 16 years.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

432K+
Followers
51K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy