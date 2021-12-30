ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

New Year's Eve Activities for Families: 3 Fun New Year’s Eve Traditions to Start This Year

By 16 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Year’s Eve is my family’s favorite holiday, thanks to the traditions we’ve established: our memory jar, memory box and end-of-year interviews. For the interview, we decide on a set of questions about our favorite things, hobbies and aspirations for the new year. Then we interview each other using these questions....

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wrcbtv.com

Local family celebrates first New Year's Eve with new baby

With New Years on the horizon, a local family is ringing in 2022 with their adopted child for the first time. The need is still great in the state for foster children to be adopted. Nineteen-month-old baby Amelia is now forever part of the Grissinger family, where she joined other...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
seattleschild.com

7 ideas for a fun New Year’s Eve at home

This was written for New Year’s Eve 2020, but remains totally relevant for 2021:. Forget what you might normally do to ring in the new year. It’s New Year’s Eve 2020, and we’re doing things differently, so let’s plan a fun family celebration that’s safe, cozy and still very festive.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Parade#Uno#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
mountainstatesman.com

Ways to make your New Year’s Eve celebration easy and fun

GRAFTON—Ella Fitzgerald posed a good question, “What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” As the holiday season begins to wind down, folks start to plan out their New Year’s Eve celebrations. One of the first items to address is staying in and ringing in the...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Fashion for New Year’s Eve

Set the tone for 2022 by entering it in style. From sequin gowns with 80’s throwback embellishments to elevated satin slips for staying in, or going out, fashion stylist Rayne Parvis has you covered with 5 festive on-trend dresses for all your NYE inspo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EASTside Magazine

New Year’s Eve on the Eastside

Good or bad, it’s time to wash our hands of 2021 and dive into the new adventures 2022 has in store. Don a corsage and start the New Year with a prom redo. Kitty Cohen’s annual NYE prom features all the classic prom highlights, from a smoke machine to prom portraits. Bring a date and dance to a DJ set from @ericksanger, or go stag and tear up the dance floor solo. Either way, this prom is sure to be a night to remember. Plus, no reservations or cover are required!
WEBBERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Apartment Therapy

Staying Home on New Year’s Eve? This Fun Activity Will Feel Like a Trip Around the World

In my opinion, New Year’s Eve is way more of a stay-at-home holiday than a going-out one, even in non-pandemic times. Case in point: Last Dec. 31, I was in the midst of a months-long quarantine at my parents’ house in Maryland. Two of my sisters were there too, so we spent most of the day preparing an all-out New Orleans-style feast: gumbo, maque choux, grilled oysters, banoffee pie, the works. Staying in, cooking, drinking champagne, and eating delicious food that transported us to a vacation mindset? It was heaven.
LIFESTYLE
cascadiaweekly.com

New Year’s Eve with a boost

My sister is a cardiac nurse in Portland, Ore. Although her workspace is not technically a COVID-19 unit, the number of patients the hospital admits who are battling the coronavirus has turned it into one. My superstar sibling has kept working throughout the pandemic, but she’s growing weary of watching people of all ages die—especially when a vaccine now exists that could’ve likely saved their lives.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KARK

5 traditional New Year’s foods to bring good luck

After 2020 and 2021, we want health, wealth and heaping gobs of good luck all year long. But are we being overly superstitious by thinking there are actually some foods that are more auspicious than others?. Superstition or not, why hedge our bets? These food-based rituals are not only fun,...
FOOD & DRINKS
kmaj.com

Throwback New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve Majic 107.7 is going to party like its 1999!. Friday December 31st, you are personally invited to the BIGGEST New Year’s Eve party on your radio as Throwback Nation Radio with Tony Lorino will be playing the hits from all your favorites from the 80’s and 90’s.
CELEBRATIONS
30Seconds

Becoming Santa Claus: A New Mom's Reflections on Holiday Traditions

This Christmas was different. (First, I should preface, I’m a tradition maniac.) Ever since I can remember, Christmas meant Christmas Eve church service, followed by a gathering at my aunt's house for yummy snacks and appetizers, home to open one gift on Christmas Eve (always new Christmas "jams," of course, because you have to be looking fly for those Christmas-morning photo ops), milk and cookies out for Santa, and off to bed with the anticipation of Christmas morning keeping me up the entire night. I LOVE CHRISTMAS.
LIFESTYLE
bendsource.com

New Year's Eve Snowtacular

As 2021 slowly turns the corner into 2022, and the heavens finally open up in Central Oregon for a good powder dumping, focus your gaze toward the slopes this holiday season to discover exciting New Year's Eve plans—including Hoodoo's all-day party on the mountain. On Dec. 31, ring in...
LIFESTYLE
uticaphoenix.net

Yes, You Can Still Have Fun This New Year’s Eve:

Whether you decide to call it the “Omarion” variant or by its actual name, the Omicron variant, one must admit that the newest strain of COVID-19 has come in like a wrecking ball. With positive cases hitting new records each and every day, it’d be wise to postpone any New Year’s Eve celebrations or reassess how you celebrate. While there may have been some who saw a glimmer of hope with the vaccine rollout earlier this year, that light has been snuffed in lieu of recent developments . In order to be as safe as possible, it looks as if the typical year-end celebrations that we were accustomed to before the pandemic will have to cease. While that is definitely as unfortunate as it sounds, don’t fear — we’ve got you covered. If you’re in need of some COVID-friendly ideas to celebrate the end of 2021, check out our list of eight alternatives that are fun and safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bravotv.com

Teresa & Louie's First Christmas Eve in Their New House Included the Most Lavish Meal

Teresa Giudice is known for hosting an over-the-top Christmas Eve dinner, and this year, she had a new setting for her festive feast. Teresa and her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, recently moved into a gorgeous home, and for their first Christmas Eve there, the couple went all out. The tableware had a stunning gold, red, white, and black color scheme, and Teresa's go-to floral design company, Treemendous Florist Events, created beautiful arrangements using the same palette.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy