Officials identified 56-year-old John Carthel Eugene Gabbard who died in an auto-pedestrian crash (El Cajon, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, officials identified 56-year-old John Carthel Eugene Gabbard as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in El Cajon.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 5:55 a.m. on Ballantyne Street a little south of Broadway. According to the investigation reports, a truck struck the man just before noon while he was walking across Ballantyne Street [...]

December 30, 2021

