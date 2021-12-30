ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Officials identified 56-year-old John Carthel Eugene Gabbard who died in an auto-pedestrian crash (El Cajon, CA)

On Wednesday, officials identified 56-year-old John Carthel Eugene Gabbard as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in El Cajon.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 5:55 a.m. on Ballantyne Street a little south of Broadway. According to the investigation reports, a truck struck the man just before noon while he was walking across Ballantyne Street [...]

December 30, 2021

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

#Broadway#Traffic Accident#California Accident News
