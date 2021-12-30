ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Winter Coloring & Puzzle Pages for Kids: Free Printable Winter-Themed Activity Pages for Families

By 461 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it too cold for your little ones to go outside and play? No worries! Just print out these fun winter coloring and activity pages, grab a box of crayons or markers, set your kids at the table and listen (shhh!) to the family...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Berlin library will have variety of winter-themed activities for children this week

BERLIN – Kids out of school for the holiday this week? The Berlin-Peck Memorial Library has a variety of winter-themed activities to keep them busy. The library at 234 Kensington Rd. was closed over Christmas this past weekend through Monday, but reopens Tuesday, Dec. 28. Then the facility will be closed Friday and Saturday in celebration of New Years.
BERLIN, CT
WWLP 22News

Keeping Kids Active in Winter

(Mass Appeal) – Everyone can get lazy during the winter months but it is very important to keep ourselves and our kids active, even with the cold and dark outside. Dr. Megan Allen, founder of the Community Classroom is back now with some ways to keep the kids entertained this winter.
KIDS
30Seconds

DIY Intention Jar Activity: A Fun Way to Put Your 2022 Dreams Into Motion

The new year is always an opportunity to re-inspire our dreams! To refocus on the intentions that will set in motion the visions we hope to live. Looking ahead, perhaps you're inspired to begin this year differently, to start each new day with your intentions at heart. To look within, rather than setting goals and monitoring your progress and behaviors. If so, this practice will inspire you in itself!
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

Winter Garden Activities That the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Many people really only use their gardens and backyards during the summer months. But we should all get outdoors as often as we can. So it is worth making the effort to spend time in our gardens even when the weather may leave something to be desired. Here are some...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Coloring Pages#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
dakotanewsnow.com

Boys & Girls Club winter break activities for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Boys & Girls Club’s Art Coordinator, Mercedes Maltese joined us to share some fun holiday activities and crafts to do with your kids while they are home for winter break. You can use things that you find around the house to make art with. Maltese brought in toilet paper rolls and wrapping paper to create out of.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
defendernetwork.com

Parenting tips to keep kids’ brains active during winter break

Winter break means a well-deserved reprieve from homework and daily obligations. But before you know it, the holidays will be over and it will be back to the bus stop. To prepare for a smooth re-entry and a successful second semester, don’t let school skills like reading, writing and math slide completely during winter vacation.
HOUSTON, TX
30Seconds

Becoming Santa Claus: A New Mom's Reflections on Holiday Traditions

This Christmas was different. (First, I should preface, I’m a tradition maniac.) Ever since I can remember, Christmas meant Christmas Eve church service, followed by a gathering at my aunt's house for yummy snacks and appetizers, home to open one gift on Christmas Eve (always new Christmas "jams," of course, because you have to be looking fly for those Christmas-morning photo ops), milk and cookies out for Santa, and off to bed with the anticipation of Christmas morning keeping me up the entire night. I LOVE CHRISTMAS.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
30Seconds

New Year's Eve Activities for Families: 3 Fun New Year’s Eve Traditions to Start This Year

New Year’s Eve is my family’s favorite holiday, thanks to the traditions we’ve established: our memory jar, memory box and end-of-year interviews. For the interview, we decide on a set of questions about our favorite things, hobbies and aspirations for the new year. Then we interview each other using these questions. After that we watch our interview videos from previous years.
CELEBRATIONS
WIFR

Outdoor organizations host free winter activities

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nature at the Confluence was in the snowy spirit today with their Winter Dazzle Day kicking off 2022. The free afternoon event combined learning, fun and the outdoors. “You know people maybe feel like they ate a few too many snacks over the past few...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy