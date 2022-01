Former New York Giants tight end Scott Simonson shared his thoughts on team general manager Dave Gettleman. It didn’t seem possible that the New York Giants could sink to a new low following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. But on Sunday, New York put up a total of -10 net passing yards in a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. To make the 2021 Bears look like the 1985 Bears shows just how bad of shape the Giants are in four years into the tenure of general manager Dave Gettleman, who may be shown the door after this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO