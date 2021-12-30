ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Armed man arrested on way to White House with 'TikTok hitlist,' including Biden, Fauci

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

An armed man with a hit...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

White House clears press from Biden conference

President Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday. Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions.
POTUS
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden White House

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you. Yeah, the only person missing in that White House with those dancing nurses was Mr. George Orwell. None of us understand it but there's a lot we don't understand. Jesse, great job. Thank you, sir.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Gephardt Daily

Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House

Dec. 21 (UPI) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed a new puppy to the White House on Monday. The president shared a photo of the dog named Commander, which appeared to be a German Shepard or a similar breed. “Welcome to the White House, Commander,”...
PETS
CBS News

Biden family to spend Christmas at the White House

President Biden and his family will spend Christmas at the White House this year, instead of traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands. And Vice President Kamala Harris will receive another COVID-19 test after one of her staff members tested positive this week. She and her husband are spending Christmas in Los Angeles. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN from the White House with more.
U.S. POLITICS
#The White House
KIMT

Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had 'hit list' that included President Biden

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others. The Des Moines Register reports that police pulled over the man on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 because he was driving aggressively. Police say the man made concerning comments about Biden during the stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power. The man has been charged with making threats to a former president.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

California Man with AR-15 Style Rifle, Body Armor, and ‘Hit List’ Arrested on His Way to ‘Combat Evil Demons in the White House’: Feds

A California man who was pulled over for “driving aggressively” last week was arrested after allegedly telling police he had compiled a “hit list” and was on his way to the White House to “kill persons in power.” Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, was in possession of an AR-15-type assault rifle, body armor, and a grappling hook, among other items, when he was taken into custody in Iowa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Biden outpaces Trump in first-year judicial confirmations, leaving his own mark on the courts

President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
