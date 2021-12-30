ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Booker Became The 7th Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hsAy_0dZDoh4f00

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday evening, and during the game Booker made NBA history.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 in Arizona on Wednesday evening, and advanced to 27-7, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had an incredible game scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out five assists and blocking two shots.

He also shot 50% from the field, and 50% from the three-point range.

In fact, that was not even the most impressive thing he did all night.

He also became the seventh youngest player in NBA history (25-years-old and 61 days) to score 10,000 points.

The accomplishment can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN Stats & Info.

Booker and the Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and this year they are once again one of the contenders to win an NBA Championship.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
nbcsportsedge.com

Best NBA Player Prop Bets For Sunday, Jan. 2: Fox, Booker

​Editor's Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. The NBA continues tonight with a seven-game slate with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba History#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors#Espn Stats Info#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Engaged To British TV Show Host Maya Jama

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the town all season for the Philadelphia 76ers. After his shockingly disappointing performance in last year's NBA playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, Ben wanted out of Philly. He has requested to be traded multiple times, and has been citing mental health issues...
MENTAL HEALTH
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
827
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy