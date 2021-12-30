ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Anthony's Status For Bucks-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Cole Anthony has been ruled out for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic on Thursday evening.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida on Thursday evening, and for the game they will be without their starting point guard.

Cole Anthony has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below fro the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Anthony has missed the team's last two games.

The Magic and Bucks played each other on Tuesday evening (also in Orlando), and the Bucks crushed the Magic 127-110.

Coming into the game on Thursday, the two teams are headed in different directions this season.

The Magic are 7-28, and clearly in a rebuilding mode with no real chance at making the playoffs, while the Bucks are 23-13 looking to defend their 2021 NBA Championship.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

