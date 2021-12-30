Milwaukee ranks 2nd in poverty level in nation's top cities

According to U.S. Census Bureau data , Milwaukee ranks second in poverty level among the top 50 most-populated cities in the United States.

Forbes reported on poverty rates across all 50 U.S. states using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 and 2014 American Community survey, Five-Year Estimates. The report analyzed all major cities in the nation with populations of at least 100,000.

Milwaukee, the 31st largest U.S. city has a poverty rate of 25.4%. In contrast, New York City, the largest American city, has a poverty rate of 17.9 percent. The only Top-50 city with a higher poverty rate than Milwaukee is Detroit. It is the 21st largest U.S. city, and has a poverty rate of 35%.

However, there are cities outside the top 50 that have higher poverty rates than Milwaukee. Those include Cleveland, 32.7 percent, Rochester, 31.3 percent, and Syracuse at 31 percent.

As for cities with the lowest poverty rates, Highlands Ranch in Colorado is ranked first, followed by Centennial in Colorado and Pearland, Texas.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip