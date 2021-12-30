ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

MDHHS urging schools to reinforce COVID-19 protocols as students prepare to reenter classrooms

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GipnZ_0dZDobmJ00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Education (MDE) sent letters to Michigan superintendents encouraging them to reinforce COVID-19 protocols as students prepare to reenter the classroom in 2022.

MDHHS says the guidance is intended to keep school buildings open without spreading variants of COVID-19.

“Our priority has remained keeping students safe,” MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Children ages 5 and older now can get vaccinated. In addition to vaccination, we strongly recommend universal masking for students, teachers, and staff. We have the tools to keep Michiganders safe, and we must continue to use them.”

The CDC and MDHHS are strongly recommending universal indoor masking policies for teachers, staff, students, and visitors (age 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status.

MDHHS also recommends regular testing in schools.

To support schools that incorporate COVID-19 testing into their safer school prevention plans, MDHHS is offering rapid antigen testing to K-12 schools.

To take advantage of this program, schools and school districts must apply .

Schools can also participate in the MI Backpack Program, which offers free at-home COVID-19 tests to students, their families, teachers, and school staff. School districts interested in this program can apply here .

MDHHS is also asking schools to reconsider indoor activities where the ability to maintain social distancing between people who live in different households cannot be maintained.

In the meantime, MDHHS is urging all districts to encourage parents and families to get vaccinated.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Covid#Mde#Michiganders#The Mi Backpack Program
Wbaltv.com

Local school districts on whether to return in-person or virtual learning

Virtual or in-person learning? The rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with problems getting tested, have some calling for school districts to postpone the return to in-person learning. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Some citizens and parents have mixed reactions to decisions...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC6.com

Schools delay return from holiday break, use Monday for staff COVID-19 testing

BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- The Massachusetts Teacher Association is calling for schools to remain closed on Monday, except for staff COVID-19 testing. “To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” the MTA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Multiple Schools Switch to Remote Learning Due to Climbing COVID Cases

Multiple schools across New Jersey announced that they would move to virtual classes due to the climbing COVID cases around the state. On Monday Plainfield Public Schools and Hunterdon Central Regional High School will go virtual come Tuesday, and South Orange-Maple wood School District schools will close for a week due to a “considerable uptick” in student coronavirus cases.
EDUCATION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Hospital Association calling on school districts to require masks after winter break

(WJW) – The Ohio Hospital Association is calling on school districts across the state to mandate masks and encourage vaccination as COVID-19 continues to surge from the omicron variant. In a letter sent superintendents, administrators and school board members, the association said school districts have done a remarkable job keeping kids safe during the pandemic. […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

DeWine on COVID-19 surge and return to class: 'Schools need to require masks'

As Ohio sees its highest hospitalization rates and daily case counts Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging schools to impose mask mandates as students head back to class. The governor pleaded with parents and school officials in a press briefing Wednesday after reporting the states highest COVID-19 hospitalization count with more than 5,000 in the hospital with the virus.
EDUCATION
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy