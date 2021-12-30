ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Must Fix These Two Big Problems To Remedy Offensive Issues

By Zack Cox
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots boasted one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses during their seven-game win streak. But lately, that unit has struggled to consistently move the ball. New England managed just 17 points in a Week 15 defeat in Indianapolis and 21 in a subsequent home loss...

The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Reach Notable Contract Extension With Key Player

With Week 17 just around the corner, the New England Patriots have signed one of their veteran defensive backs to a long-term contract extension. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing safety Adrian Phillips to a three-year extension. The deal has a max value of $14.25 million.
NFL
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Blowout Victory Over Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots needed a get-right game Sunday, and they delivered. New England blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of a 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots scored a touchdown on all of their first-half drives for just the third time in the Bill Belichick era. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping in Foxboro.
NFL
NESN

How Patriots Players Reacted To Clinching Playoff Spot By Beating Jags

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a one-year hiatus, the New England Patriots are headed back to the postseason. Sunday’s 50-10 spanking of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, coupled with the Miami Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, clinched a playoff spot for the Patriots. New England...
NFL
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Still Have Shot At AFC East, No. 1 Seed In AFC In Week 18

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, checking off the first thing on the to-do list for any team looking to make a postseason run. If things roll their way in Week 18, their playoff spot will be greatly improved. First and foremost, the Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins when the two teams kick off at 4:25pm. That is their main focus, as it was when players were told they clinched a playoff spot following Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, thanks to a Miami loss to the Tennessee Titans. “Yeah we’re not...
NFL
NESN

What Jaguars Coach Said To Team Amid Blowout Loss To Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars sideline could not have been a fun place to be Sunday afternoon. With their controversy-ridden season winding down, the Jaguars entered their game against the New England Patriots already well out of the playoff picture and with a bunch of players on the COVID-19 list. The end result was a 50-10 beatdown at Gillette Stadium, with the game well out of reach by halftime.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Rare Admission After Team Halts Brief Skid

One of the Patriots’ strongest attributes throughout the Bill Belichick era has been laser-sharp focus. New England players routinely will tell you they’re only paying attention to the task at hand: winning football games. That’s obviously an impossible task, as these guys are human. But on Sunday, we...
NFL
CBS Boston

AFC Playoff Picture: Best Clinching Scenarios For Patriots On Sunday

FOXBORO (CBS) – Sunday could be a very productive day for the New England Patriots. The Patriots have several scenarios to clinch a playoff berth as Week 17 gets underway. Two of the scenarios are pretty simple. If New England beats the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are into the postseason. Similarly, if the Patriots win, they would clinch a playoff spot with a win by the Indianapolis Colts over the Las Vegas Raiders. All three games kick off at 1 p.m., so there will be plenty to watch in the early window. The Patriots have several other clinching scenarios that are less likely. They involve a Patriots tie and other combinations of results. As far as the AFC East goes, the Patriots remain tied with the Buffalo Bills at 9-6. But New England’s chances there aren’t as good. Because Buffalo owns the tiebreaker, the Patriots will need the Bills to lose against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday if they want to regain first place. That game gets underway at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Place Two Players On COVID List After Win Over Jaguars

Two New England Patriots players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots on Monday placed slot cornerback Myles Bryant on COVID reserve and offensive lineman Will Sherman on the practice squad COVID list, according to the NFL transaction wire.
NFL
NESN

This Patriots Defender Received Game Ball After Win Over Jaguars

One week after being exposed in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Myles Bryant left Gillette Stadium with a game ball. Bryant pulled down the second interception of his NFL career Sunday during the New England Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Afterward, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick presented the second-year slot cornerback with a ball during his locker room breakdown, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video released Monday.
NFL
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Tweets Reaction To Bill Belichick Sideline Laugh Video

After a tense couple of weeks, Bill Belichick and the Patriots finally loosened up late in Sunday’s blowout win over the Jaguars. During the fourth quarter of New England’s 50-10 victory against Jacksonville, CBS cameras caught Belichick saying something that made Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne and Damien Harris all crack up. Bourne used Twitter on Monday morning to share his reaction to the clip.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
