Kentucky Man Charged In Murder Of Southern Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy

CHICAGO (CBS)– The murder of a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy in Southern Illinois was followed by a series of carjackings and kidnappings and led to the arrest of a Kentucky man.

Ray Tate was charged with first degree murder. Illinois State Police say he killed Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley on Wednesday afternoon, and then stole his squad car.

He then took a semi-truck driver hostage, forcing him at gunpoint to drive all the way to Missouri. He then shot another person, took a new hostage and drove back to Illinois in the victim’s car.

He eventually broke into a home in rural Carlyle, where he held homeowner and his latest carjacking victim hostage.

Illinois SWAT teams then caught up with him and took him into custody.