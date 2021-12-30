Hailey and Justin Bieber Are "Ready" to Have Kids and Feel It's Their "Destiny"

Justin Bieber has quite a band of siblings, including a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister! Find out all about the pop icon’s family here!. Justin Bieber adores his big band of siblings! While he is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, he has been blessed with a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister. Jeremy and Pattie never married and soon after they welcomed Justin on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario, they split. Jeremy would go on to become romantically involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married as well. After breaking up in 2014 after seven years together, Jeremy and Erin remain co-parenting champs to two beautiful children: daughter Jazmyn Bieber and son Jaxon Bieber. Following his split with Erin, Justin’s dad began dating Chelsey Rebelo, who is the mother of Allie Rebelo, whom she had from a previous relationship, making Allie the stepsister of Justin. They would marry in February 2018 and welcome daughter Bay Bieber in August of that year. Find out all about Justin’s amazing siblings, below!

