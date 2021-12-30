ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey and Justin Bieber Are "Ready" to Have Kids and Feel It's Their "Destiny"

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention everyone who is feeling nosy about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's personal life! A source tells Us Weekly that the couple are getting ready to have kids, saying “babies are definitely on the brain" and that “they both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are...

www.cosmopolitan.com

shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Hailey Baldwin Got a Neck Tattoo After Asking Justin Bieber to Stop Getting His Own

Hailey Baldwin Bieber may have asked her husband, Justin Bieber, to stop getting neck tattoos, but that doesn't mean she doesn't want any more of her own. The model got a tattoo behind her right ear “a while back” to commemorate New York City, revealed Dr. Woo on Instagram. The celebrity tattoo artist posted a black-and-white shot of Mrs. Bieber's neck to Instagram on December 19, writing in the caption, “Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey a while back.” In the picture, the words “new york,” written in delicate script, can be seen just below a tattoo of a diamond that appears to be slightly older.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister

Justin Bieber has quite a band of siblings, including a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister! Find out all about the pop icon’s family here!. Justin Bieber adores his big band of siblings! While he is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, he has been blessed with a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister. Jeremy and Pattie never married and soon after they welcomed Justin on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario, they split. Jeremy would go on to become romantically involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married as well. After breaking up in 2014 after seven years together, Jeremy and Erin remain co-parenting champs to two beautiful children: daughter Jazmyn Bieber and son Jaxon Bieber. Following his split with Erin, Justin’s dad began dating Chelsey Rebelo, who is the mother of Allie Rebelo, whom she had from a previous relationship, making Allie the stepsister of Justin. They would marry in February 2018 and welcome daughter Bay Bieber in August of that year. Find out all about Justin’s amazing siblings, below!
CELEBRITIES
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
thezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s New Tattoo Is A Touching Tribute To Her ‘Favorite City’

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is not-so-quietly becoming one of the most tattooed supermodels out there. The 25-year-old has at least 20 designs, all of which are teeny-tiny — a testament to her love of minimalist ink. From Roman numerals and Bible verse numbers to barely visible symbols, the Hailey Bieber undoubtedly has a diverse range of tattoos.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore a (Very) Little Black Dress to the Opera

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The classic LBD will always reign supreme. And while we certainly don't need additional proof to authenticate the above statement, Hailey Bieber's latest look gave us just that—and so much more. On Monday night, Hailey and Justin Bieber attended the...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, & Bella Hadid All Love This Viral Puffer Jacket

Hollywood’s fashionable crowd loves Aritzia. The Canadian retailer has become a reliable source for them to purchase minimalist, easy-to-wear pieces ranging from cozy sweaters to versatile summer dresses. In particular, stars love the label’s outerwear selection. For instance, Jennifer Lopez recently wore Aritzia’s Super Puff jacket and she isn’t the only celeb to tout its magical cozy powers. (Yara Shahidi, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner all love the piece.) The A-lister-approved, customer-beloved style has earned its positive reputation by checking all the relevant boxes. It provides proper insulation, is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, and comes at a relatively modest price point compared to other puffers out there. (The price starts at $250.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
justjaredjr.com

Hailey Bieber Gets In Some Shopping Before Christmas Weekend

Hailey Bieber steps out in a Balenciaga baseball cap while out shopping on Wednesday (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25-year-old model wore a black leather jacket and shoes, with her jeans and white crop top for the day out. The week before, Hailey shared a highlight reel of...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Hailey Bieber Got Another Neck Tattoo

Hailer Bieber may have asked her husband, Justin Bieber, to stop adding tattoos to his neck, but she just got another one of her own. December 19, tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared on Instagram that the 25-year-old got a neck tattoo a while ago, capturing the photo “Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey awhile back.” In the picture, the words “new york” were written in a delicate font below a small diamond tattoo.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber asked Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for motherhood advice

Hailey Bieber just got some great motherhood advice from fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Bieber spoke to Huntington-Whiteley about parenting in a deleted scene from her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom?. She started the conversation by admitting, "I literally know zero about being a mum, but I do want kids one day."
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

A Beliber Tries To Take A Selfie With Justin Bieber

Celebrities love their fans. Though, just how far does their love go? Fans can sometimes get carried away when they see their favorite celebrity performing. Stars like Justin Bieber always have fans chasing them. Of course, the Bebs maybe use to the attention and adoration from fans. However, some of his fans act a little overzealous. Recently, during a live performance, a Beliber hoped on stage in hopes of scoring a selfie with Justin Bieber. Unfortunately for the fan, the moment was short-lived.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Christmas Pics with Their Blended Family

While the Kardashians had to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party due to rising coronavirus cases across the country, they went allllll the way out for an intimate gathering with just family. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all posted photos of their chic party looks, but Kourt's Insta drop was particularly special because it featured an official look at her and Travis Barker's new blended family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
luxurylaunches.com

Justin Bieber is teaming up with Vespa for a collaboration in 2022

Vespa is making news for an upcoming collaboration with the most incredible talent, Justin Beiber. Come 2022, the two vastly different but connected through creativity brands will bring their fortes on the table to create a version no one will say ‘sorry’ to. We only hope it is nothing like Bieber’s one-off Rolls-Royce, which was a total eyesore=of-a-wraith. Personally, we have always found the limited-edition Vespa 946 Christian Dior to be their most excellent collaboration to date.
CELEBRITIES

