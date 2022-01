In a new forum post to ring in the new year, Grinding Gear Games' community team set the stage for what players can expect in 2022 out of Path of Exile. In a post titled "Next Expansion Timeline," the team laid out their plans for early 2022, stating that they are targeting an early February launch for the next expansion of the free-to-play ARPG. This inevitably means that the current league will be extended two weeks as the developer estimates it's about that long behind their normal expansion release cadence. The team also notes that, as is custom, the next expansion will be announced via livestream about a week for it's set to go live.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO