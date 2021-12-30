ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Cube Clears The Air Regarding ‘Friday’ Actors Being Underpaid

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
Though the 1995 film, Friday , is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love .

Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500.

“See, it wasn’t really about the money then,” Love told Comedy Hype. “I got to say I’m working, pay my rent, I ain’t out in the street doing no bulls**t. It wasn’t iconic when we did it.”

One fan took to Twitter accusing Ice Cube of “robbing his own people.” Swiftly refuting the allegations, the Compton rapper replied, “ I didn’t rob no f**kin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that s**t…”

Love—also known for his roles in The New Edition Story and The Parent ‘Hood— took to Instagram in Cube’s defense. “First of all I not only consider Ice Cube a comrade but my brother and I’m still a fan I think he’s One of the dopest n****s to ever touch a mic. I guess it’s a slow news week so let me say what I got paid is a moot point, it was the price of admission to a game,” he explained.

“I have zero regrets. Actually , I want to take this time to thank Cube Dj Pooh and Felix Gary Grey for letting me be apart of such an iconic picture. I truly have nothing but love For these brothers. WestSide N****s!!!!!!!!”

Schooling the class and also backing up Cube was Next Friday actor and comedian, Michael Blackson . He revealed that thanks to his appearance in the Friday sequel, he became Africa’s biggest comic, despite only being paid $1,200 for one day’s work.

Later, when it was insinuated that Chris Tucker also turned down his role in Next Friday because of money, the Ride Along star clarified that he declined the role because of religious reasons. Shadily, one fan mentioned that Tucker tackled a very prominent cussing role in Rush Hour 2 for a rumored $20 million, and while that has not been confirmed or denied , the comedian did mention that he never saw himself reprising his role as Smokey. However, he would at least consider it.

There’s currently no definitive update on the rumored fourth and final film of the franchise, Last Friday. For now, enjoy the entire Friday franchise now streaming on Peacock .

Kageryu
4d ago

Faizon and Michael Blackson are riding his coattails hoping for O'Shea to throw them another bone instead of just admitting that they got paid next to nothing for starring in cult classics. They don't even get royalties. Meanwhile,Ice coffee is reaping all of the benefits.

Reply(1)
3
