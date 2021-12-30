ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

By CNN Staff
WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD. Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

insideedition.com

Lawsuit Says TikTok Moderator has PTSD from Watching 'Graphic' Content on the Social Media Platform

A class action lawsuit has been filed against social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. Inc. on behalf of a content moderator who says she "suffers from significant psychological trauma" and developed post-traumatic stress syndrome due to extended exposure to disturbing footage she had to watch for the company, Fox News reported.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
primenewsghana.com

TikTok moderator sues over 'psychological trauma'

A former TikTok moderator is suing the company, claiming it failed to protect her mental health after "constant" exposure to traumatic video content. Candie Frazier says she reviewed videos that featured "extreme and graphic violence" for up to 12 hours a day. She says she suffers from "significant psychological trauma",...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
phillyvoice.com

TikTok moderator sues social media giant over trauma from graphic videos

A TikTok content moderator has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the company over its alleged failure to implement guidelines that would better support employees who become traumatized by viewing hours of disturbing videos, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles. Like most social media platforms,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
tucsonpost.com

TikTok video moderator sues over mental damage

A content moderator for TikTok is suing the company, alleging that it failed to protect her mental health while she was forced to watch graphic videos including suicide, murder and cannibalism. Candie Frazier - who allegedly worked 12 hours a day monitoring TikTok videos for the contracting company Telus International...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Moderator Sues TikTok Over PTSD From Watching Horrific Videos All Day

A TikTok moderator has sued the social media juggernaut, alleging that she developed PTSD while screening videos. As a moderator, it was Candie Frazier’s job to review content flagged as potentially inappropriate and determine whether or not it violates TikTok’s policies. In this position, as outlined in court documents, Frazier was required to watch videos that included beheadings, genocides, murders, child sex abuse, and animal abuse 12 hours every day. As reported by the Miami Herald, the lawsuit claims, “Plaintiff has trouble sleeping and when she does sleep, she has horrific nightmares. She often lays awake at night trying to go to sleep, replaying videos that she has seen in her mind.” Frazier alleges that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Inc., provide its screeners limited breaks and very few, if any, mental health support resources. Frazier also claims that when she spoke out about the conditions of the job, she was immediately fired. Per the Herald, TikTok claims that it “strive(s) to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Law & Crime

Content Moderator Sues TikTok for Exposing Her to Graphic Videos, Is Placed on Leave on Christmas Eve

In a move her lawyer called “Dickensian,” a TikTok employee was placed on leave on Christmas Eve after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. Candie Frazier, a content moderator for TikTok, was ousted after she sued the social media giant for allegedly creating a dangerous work environment by negligently exposing her and coworkers to thousands of violent videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

TikTok Sued By Moderator Over Exposure To "Extreme & Graphic Violence"

Typically, TikTok comes under fire for "challenges" gone wrong, but this time, one of the companies moderators has filed a lawsuit. Those who are familiar with the platform know that they have moderators in their Livestreams to make sure that nothing offensive or illegal takes place. However, there are also moderators whose shifts consist of regulating uploaded content, often limiting access to or deleting videos that go against policy or are outwardly against the law.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Instagram to "Double Down" on Competition With TikTok in 2022 by Pushing Video Content

Instagram is looking to bring the competition to TikTok next year by doubling down on video content. Looking ahead to 2022, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video on Twitter sharing some of the key focuses the social media platform will work on in the year to come, placing great emphasis on both video content and safety controls. On the video front, the executive says Instagram will “consolidate all of our video products around Reels and continue to grow that product,” no doubt learning from the massive success of TikTok and hoping to capitalize on that trend. On top of more promotion, the platform will also create new ways for content creators to monetize their work, hopefully drawing more quality content to the service.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
