IndieWire reached out to the directors of photography whose films are in awards contention and are among the most critically acclaimed films of the year to find out which cameras and lenses they used and, more importantly, why these were the right tools to create the visual language of their respective films. All films are listed alphabetically by title. “Being the Ricardos” Dir: Aaron Sorkin, DoP: Jeff Cronenweth Format: 2:40 8k with a 10% reduction for frame adjustments and stabilization Camera: Red Ranger 8k VV Lens: Arri DNA Primes Cronenweth: It always starts with the story and with an Aaron Sorkin script you are going to be taken...

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO