Ouachita Parish, LA

Power restored after outage for over 10K Entergy customers in Ouachita Parish

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
An estimated 10,644 Entergy customers were without electric power in multiple areas in Ouachita Parish Thursday.

Entergy Louisiana spokesperson David Freese confirmed that power has been restored in effected areas of Claiborne, Drew and Calhoun after being out for approximately an hour Thursday morning.

"Crews were performing field switching in order to re-route power to get customers back on line," Freese said.

Freese said the cause of the outage was due to damaged equipment at a substation in the Claiborne area.

The News-Star

