ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Scores & Soundtracks of 2021

By The Film Stage
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Martin Scorsese once said, “Music and cinema fit together naturally. Because there’s a kind of intrinsic musicality to the way moving images work when they’re put together. It’s been said that cinema and music are very close as art forms, and I think that’s true.” Indeed, the right piece of...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 15 Best Marlon Brando Movies Ranked

Widely considered to be one of — if not the — greatest actors of all time, Marlon Brando's career spanned more than six decades and left an indelible impact on cinema. Across the nearly 50 films he made, Brando was nominated for eight Oscars and won two, first in 1955 for "On the Waterfront" and again in 1973 for his most famous role in "The Godfather."
MOVIES
Stereogum

The Oscars Announce Best Song, Score, & Documentary Shortlists

The Oscars shortlists for 2022 are here. While we won’t know exactly who from the music world will be in the running until the official nominees are announced on 2/8, we now have an idea of what the race could look like. The statues themselves will go out at the 94th annual Academy Awards on 3/27.
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Hollywood Records Announces 'The King's Man' Soundtrack

Today sees the release of The King's Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by acclaimed composers Matthew Margeson and Dominic Lewis. Margeson, who also scored both previous Kingsman films, enjoyed collaborating with Lewis on The King's Man score. "The two of us had always wanted to write something together, ever since our additional composer days at Remote Control," said Margeson and Lewis. "The stars aligned on this one, and we were able to really push each other to come up with the best modernized version of a 'throwback' orchestral score we could think of. From the onset, we focused heavily on the importance of strong melody and how those melodies could travel through the movie with traditional sweeping orchestration, all the while being cognizant to Mr. Vaughn's modern, visceral sensibilities. We are both so very proud of this music, and hope listeners are taken on a memorable musical journey, just as we were during this amazing process."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Tom Tykwer
Person
Jóhann Jóhannsson
Person
Jonny Greenwood
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Alberto Iglesias
Person
Aaron Dessner
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Nicolas Jaar
Person
Johnny Klimek
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Stephen Sondheim
GeekTyrant

THE WITCHER Season 2 Soundtrack Out Now

Are you excited to binge your way through The Witcher season 2 on Netflix? If you enjoy the music from the season and want to add some epicness to your morning commute, then you can get the season 2 soundtrack now. It’s currently available everywhere digitally, with a cd release slated for February 25, 2022 and the vinyl arriving as a 2-LP gatefold set on July 29, 2022 which you can preorder here. The album features all the music from the season as well as three original vocal tracks performed by actor Joey Batey who is the voice behind the hit song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher”. Here is the track list:
MUSIC
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

New to Streaming: Goodbye, Dragon Inn, Mass, The Lost Daughter, and More

Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here. Goodbye, Dragon Inn (Tsai Ming-liang) Though far better known by its English title, the appropriately elegiac Goodbye, Dragon Inn, Tsai Ming-liang’s 2003...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Crestone#Animal Collective#Shiva#Titane#C Mon#Cyrano Lrb#French#First Men#Parallel Mothers#West Side Story#The Velvet Underground 3#Licorice Pizza Lrb
thefilmstage.com

The Film Stage Show Ep. 457 – The Matrix Resurrections (with Esther Rosenfield)

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, we change things up for our final episode of the year as The Film Stage Show’s Bill Graham was joined by guest hosts Conor O’Donnell and Dan Mecca from our very own The B-Side podcast, as well as special guest Esther Rosenfield, to discuss Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Christopher Schobert’s Top 10 Films of 2021

Following The Film Stage’s collective top 50 films of 2021, as part of our year-end coverage, our contributors are sharing their personal top 10 lists. As 2021 careens recklessly to a close, it seems mentally beneficial to emphasize the positives. On a personal level, the opportunity to return to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

How Italian Locations Created a Romantic Palette for Epic Love Story ‘Cyrano’

Joe Wright’s Cyrano — from a script by Erica Schmidt based on her 2018 stage musical, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac — was lensed in romantic locations in Noto, on the island of Sicily. The city itself, which was rebuilt in the baroque style after a 1963 earthquake, became the primary inspiration for the film’s look and warm color palette, explains production designer Sarah Greenwood — whose six Oscar nominations include her work on Wright’s Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina and Darkest Hour. While the original story of Cyrano (played in the film by Peter...
MOVIES
Variety

Acting Contenders From Alana Haim to Andrew Garfield Learn New Talents for Films

Many SAG Award winners and nominees speak about how the award is special because it comes from their peers, who understand the nuances of the job better than anyone. The skills that actors attain throughout their careers have the ability to change their lives in ways both expected and unexpected. Every year, some of the best acting talent prepares for their roles by undertaking time-consuming lessons in a particular trade, craft or sport, in order to believably portray those actions onscreen because it has to be seamless, and you have to believe everything you see in a film in order...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

From Iñárritu To Elvis & Harry Styles To Frances McDormand: 30 Movies (And A TV Series) That Could Light Up Film Festivals In 2022

Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022. Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021. With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few...
MOVIES
djmag.com

Alok shares official remix of Squid Game soundtrack: Listen

Alok has shared an official remix of the Squid Game soundtrack. Taking the ominous vocal tones that appear throughout the immensely popular Netflix series, the Brazilian DJ and producer, who landed the No. 4 spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll this year, has delivered a dancefloor ready rework. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
SFGate

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short - 'Us Again' Gets Help From the Momentum of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy