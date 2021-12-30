ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WATCH: Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting in Scranton

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are seeking public assistance in locating individuals they believe are involved in a shooting that took place last Thursday.

COVID testing clinic to open at Steamtown Movie Theater

Scranton police say the shots were fired on December 23 around 9:00 pm in the 700 block of East Locust Street.

According to a release on the Scranton Police Department’s Facebook page , the individuals in the video are wanted for questioning regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants are asked to contact the police at 570-558-8323 or you can submit an anonymous tip on the Scranton Police website.

