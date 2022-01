Some indies have very intriguing premises so does the strange Dungeon Munchies serve up the fun? Let's give it a taste and find out. Dungeon Munchies has you play as a zombie after you wake up in a massive facility and meet the helpful necromancer Simmer who also happens to be a chef. Along the way, you'll meet plenty of quirky NPCs and the dialogue is full of irreverent humour that's a mix of genuinely funny moments and obvious jokes that'll make you roll your eyes. In fact, this unconventional and humorous world is the best part about Dungeon Munchies and it does a great job of pulling you in, especially if you enjoy offbeat adventures as much as I do.

