ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Hidden Gems on Nintendo Switch in 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year has been fantastic for all platforms and I’ve struggled to find enough time to play most games I’ve been interested in checking out. With so many games releasing each month, some go under the radar. This also means we can’t cover every single Switch game in a timely manner...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
Destructoid

Nintendo Indie World Holiday Sale includes some good hidden gems

It’s the holidays, which also means it’s time for various digital sales. PlayStation kicked off their sale yesterday, and the annual Steam holiday sale is underway too. And now, Nintendo has launched the Indie World Holiday sale, discounting a bunch of solid Switch indies. A few are indies...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Game of the Year 2021 – Best Nintendo Switch Game

It’s been a huge year for gaming, but while PlayStation and Xbox are duking it out for control of the new generation, Nintendo has been happily playing in its own sandpit, unfazed and perhaps even blissfully unaware of what’s going on around it. All the rumours suggested that a souped up Nintendo Switch was on the way in 2021, but when the Nintendo Switch OLED was eventually revealed, more power was not to be found inside the box.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘NAM-1975 ACA NEOGEO’ Review – A NEOGEO Launch Title Returns

But launch titles tend to benefit from a bit of a halo effect, don’t they? Especially launch titles on flashy new hardware like the NEOGEO. NAM-1975 was indeed a cool-looking game, and there was a certain spectacle to it. You could say the same for most of the launch games, though. NAM-1975‘s popularity came from a variety of factors. First, its theme. Enough time had passed since the close of the Vietnam War that America was now looking back on it through the scope of entertainment. Platoon and Full Metal Jacket were big hits in the theaters. Tour of Duty was holding up its end on TV. It was only natural that video games based on the topic would also garner interest.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Puzzle Game#Aksys Games#Adventure Game#Knights#Ps Vita#Werewolf Or Mafia
TouchArcade

‘Legend of Mana’ Review – Yes, We Have Some More Mana

The Mana series has had a complicated history in the West, and it’s one that we’ve gone over to varying degrees in articles about other Mana games. It’s a tale of confusing branding, lightning caught in a bottle, tough business choices, and a creative team that seemed to perpetually have different ideas than what its fans may have hoped. While the series would continue for many installments after, all of that appeared to come to an unfortunate head with the Western release of Legend of Mana ($27.99) on the PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Panorama Cotton’, Plus ‘Lacuna’ and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 28th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a review of a game that hit the eShop a little while back. Panorama Cotton got off to a rough start, but now that it’s all patched up how does it fare? There are also a handful of new releases to look at, including the excellent Lacuna. We finish things up with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, with plenty of titles from Arc System Works joining the many discounts currently going on. Let’s get to it!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Smol Dungeon

Navigate through the depths of the SMOL DUNGEON using your wits, TRAPS, and TELEPORTERS. You seek the noblest of treasur…. Navigate through the depths of the SMOL DUNGEON using your wits, TRAPS, and TELEPORTERS. You seek the noblest of treasures, THE CHALICE. But beware! There are DANGEROUS MONSTERS in this dark place. Mind the BLOOD too, you don't want to dirty your shoes do you? Features: - PREMIUM GAME: No ads, no in-app purchases, one low price. - ACHIEVEMENTS: Collect and show off all your trophies. - MONSTERS: Defeat them all. Be killed by them all. - UPGRADES: Try the EMERGENCY TELEPORT to get out of a pinch! - ITEMS: Enhance your traps with powerful items. - INTUITIVE CONTROLS: The interface tells you what the buttons do. - ONE HANDED PLAY: Play with one hand on the train. - INDIE DEVELOPER: One person (me!) did the game art, music, programming, and design. - TEN MINUTE RUNS: Each run of the dungeon is short so you can get a full run in when you have a chance. - RUN CLOCK: Try to beat a run as fast as possible (the run clock is based on frame count). - BLOOD: This game has BLOOD!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
TouchArcade

Escape Game-Treasure Of Abyss

The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! I…. The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! Imagine you’re escaping from a place which is a current contemporary villa and you try also switching to enter an ancient palace which is unfortunately locked and you are in search of a key where you are to be bestowed with a priceless treasure simultaneously. If you can move and enjoy the mysterious adventure games by clicking and tapping and solving interesting puzzles, you’ve come to the perfect place. Our game will be a detoxifier for escape game hunters. Here we assure you to get the feel of real life hacks to play in the game for escaping. Easy gaming controls and an alluring user interface pleases players from all age groups. Grab your operative minds open and lens to find the hidden objects to plan your Escape plan. Put on your logical thoughts and solve the various number and letter puzzles to open the locks. Solve the riddles by exploring the clues found. You will never get exhausted with this adventurous escape game as it has divergent levels and each level has different puzzles and themes. Our game is beautifully designed with colourful interactive graphics and dressed up with appealing game-play objects that alleviates your eyes. Make up your mind to jump into a game of logic and fun. Observe, Analyze and use your logical skills to escape the mysterious Room. If you are a big fan of room escape games, don’t hesitate to try our game! We promise to make the most unforgettable game experience for you! You have to find a way to escape from there by finding useful hidden objects and riddling puzzles. Use your skills to gather the necessary items in the adventurous world to escape yourself from the riddles. Do you want to feel adventurous and investigate finding hidden objects then hop in, play and experience it. Game story: The archaeologist team is trying to find the Queen's treasures which have been hidden for more than1500 years. The treasure can be obtained with the Queen's locket and with 9 more allied nation lockets. Our archaeologist team set up a mission to find the lockets with all the clues by facing the obstacles from the Abyss Cult Gang, which is formed by the Queen herself. What will happen to them? Will they succeed? Find it yourself! Happy Gaming! Features: *101 Addictive Levels *Game localized in 25 major languages *User-friendly hints *Realistic Background designs *Numerous Riddling Puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Phoenix II’, ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘AFK Arena’, ‘Cytus II’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the year! It’s time once again for our look back at recent noteworthy updates, this time going back two weeks because I was a lazy bones. As usual, there isn’t a whole lot of update action happening around the Christmas and New Year holidays. Developers presumably take time off just like any other humans. But we do have enough to fill out an article, and that’s just what I’m going to do. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

TouchArcade 2021 Game of the Year

It’s the end of the year, and while we’ve already ran down an extensive list of The Best Mobile Games of 2021, we still need to crown an ultimate winner of our Game of the Year award. And as you can probably tell from the headline alone, we’re doing things a little different than we did last year, and even in years past. In fact, looking back at all of our previous Game of the Year posts I was surprised to see just how consistently inconsistent we were with the whole process! There’s a few years where it was just one game only, but many other years we would have a top winner alongside any number of Runners Up or Honorable Mentions. It’s always SO hard to pick JUST ONE game out of the many fantastic releases in a year, I think throwing Runners Up or Honorable Mentions in the mix was an easy way to not have to do that.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and Smyths Toys could restock – how to get a console

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Alchemy Stars’ – Everything You Need to Know About the Sands of Time

‘Tis the season to celebrate new Aurorians with Alchemy Stars‘ Sands of Time event. In Tencent’s mobile RPG, players can expect limited-time goodies as well as exciting events lined up throughout the season, with guaranteed recruits and brand new outfits to boot. The Sands of Time event. “Though...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

ZIO and the Magic Scrolls

"Magic must be for humans!" Magic Scrolls allow even ordinary humans to use magic! You too can become the world's strongest wizard as long as you have the magic scrolls created by Zio! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In the war between mages and warlocks over the wizarding land 'Aerok'... 'Zio' succeeded in sealing the strongest warlock. However, he lost most of his magic power, leaving him only the ability to craft magic scrolls. Despite his sacrifice, the peace is short-lived as those who want to resurrect the warlock appear. Gods, demons, and even dragons begin to intervene... ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [Game Introduction] ■ Auto battle game with 5 heroes and magic scrolls - Both battle and skill use are automatic! Enjoy this AFK RPG. - When the battle situation turns dire, activate magic scrolls! Get the upper hand with some exhilarating special moves! - Without repeat play, you can obtain AFK rewards. ■ Strategic choices, become a magic scroll master! - Collect and enhance a total of 12 magic scrolls with various abilities from magic to black magic! - Only 3 magic scrolls at a time can be used in battle - make your choice wisely! - You need mana to use magic scrolls, and each magic scroll requires different amounts of mana. ■ The story of the ordinary but extraordinary ‘Zio’ - Formerly an archmage, now an ordinary scroll merchant! What is Zio's true identity? - Explore the world map in 4 chapters and 22 episodes and enjoy the vast world and exciting story. - Discover hidden episodes of the heroes with comic-like vivid stories. ■ From archmages to warlocks and demons! All heroes have assembled! - Level up all heroes easier and faster with 'Teamwork' and 'Break the limit'! - Heroes who do not participate in the battle will provide additional combat power by registering as a supporter! - Unlock additional abilities by completing the hero collection. ■ If you come to the Kingdom of Aerok, rewards are abundant and fun is certain! - Stop by the scroll shop ‘Manadonna’, where you can craft and enhance scrolls. - In ‘Lucas’ Lab’, conduct various studies that will make you stronger. - Open a ‘Magic Guild’ with your friends to conduct magic research and socialize! - Many adventures await you, such as daily changing dungeons, the 'Mage's Tower' where you can test your limits, and the 'Duel Circle'.
VIDEO GAMES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy