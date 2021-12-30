The Best Hidden Gems on Nintendo Switch in 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! I…. The entire team of HFG is thrilled to welcome you on board. We hope you’ll enjoy escaping from mysterious places here! Imagine you’re escaping from a place which is a current contemporary villa and you try also switching to enter an ancient palace which is unfortunately locked and you are in search of a key where you are to be bestowed with a priceless treasure simultaneously. If you can move and enjoy the mysterious adventure games by clicking and tapping and solving interesting puzzles, you’ve come to the perfect place. Our game will be a detoxifier for escape game hunters. Here we assure you to get the feel of real life hacks to play in the game for escaping. Easy gaming controls and an alluring user interface pleases players from all age groups. Grab your operative minds open and lens to find the hidden objects to plan your Escape plan. Put on your logical thoughts and solve the various number and letter puzzles to open the locks. Solve the riddles by exploring the clues found. You will never get exhausted with this adventurous escape game as it has divergent levels and each level has different puzzles and themes. Our game is beautifully designed with colourful interactive graphics and dressed up with appealing game-play objects that alleviates your eyes. Make up your mind to jump into a game of logic and fun. Observe, Analyze and use your logical skills to escape the mysterious Room. If you are a big fan of room escape games, don’t hesitate to try our game! We promise to make the most unforgettable game experience for you! You have to find a way to escape from there by finding useful hidden objects and riddling puzzles. Use your skills to gather the necessary items in the adventurous world to escape yourself from the riddles. Do you want to feel adventurous and investigate finding hidden objects then hop in, play and experience it. Game story: The archaeologist team is trying to find the Queen's treasures which have been hidden for more than1500 years. The treasure can be obtained with the Queen's locket and with 9 more allied nation lockets. Our archaeologist team set up a mission to find the lockets with all the clues by facing the obstacles from the Abyss Cult Gang, which is formed by the Queen herself. What will happen to them? Will they succeed? Find it yourself! Happy Gaming! Features: *101 Addictive Levels *Game localized in 25 major languages *User-friendly hints *Realistic Background designs *Numerous Riddling Puzzles.

