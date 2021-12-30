ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Nate Hinton: Signs 10-day contract

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hinton signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Thursday. Hinton began...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
Nate Hinton
#Pacers#Fort Wayne Mad Ants#The G League
NBC Sports

Lance Stephenson returns to Pacers on 10-day hardship contract

Lance Stephenson and the Indiana Pacers are together. Again. For the third time in his career, Stephenson is signing with the Pacers, this time on a 10-day hardship contract as Indiana works to fill out its roster during this COVID surge. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news. This...
NBA
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson (Pacers), Mario Chalmers (Heat), among players signing 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
lakers365.com

Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA

